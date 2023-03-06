Enniskillen received no applications for its scholarship

·1 min read

They have money to give, but no takers.

Enniskillen Township councillors are perplexed after extending the deadline for the municipality’s secondary school scholarship. There have been no applications this year for the $1,500 award.

Enniskillen students going into the first or second year of university must demonstrate how they have been active in the community through volunteering and include a letter of recommendation from a teacher or employer.

Students are also to complete a 750 word essay which tells how living in a small rural township has influenced them, their views on how the township can attract and retain residents, why a post-secondary education is important and how the scholarship will allow them to meet their career aspirations. The scholarship selection committee selects two students every year to receive a $1,500 prize.

The March 1 deadline will be extended.

Blake Ellis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent

