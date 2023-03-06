Enniskillen moving ahead for improvements at Krall Park

While the date for the grand opening of the Marthaville Park improvements have been set for May, Enniskillen Township has its eyes set on another project, which will see enhancements made to Krall Park.

Enniskillen Township Council voted on Feb. 21 to go ahead with the final design work and the tendering process, which will see new washrooms built at the park near Oil City.

Once this is complete, the council will decide whether to move forward into the construction phase.

Township Clerk/Treasurer Duncan McTavish said the project would replace the washroom pavilion while putting in walkways from the parking lot to the pavilion, cement pads in the dugouts and netting around the backstops.

Enniskillen estimates the cost at $303,875. Some of the money will come from the Ontario Community Improvement Program, with $121,550 from the federal government and $101,281 from the province.

The township will cover the rest taking the $35,000 from its reserves.

McTavish said the township will not be able to build a full-sized pavilion with the funds budgeted. There will be an overhang on the building to provide for a covered area.

Enniskillen budgeted for the project last year but didn’t complete it.

Blake Ellis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent