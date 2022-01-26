Ennis' hat trick is all Ottawa needs vs. Buffalo in 5-0 win

  Buffalo Sabres defenceman Robert Hagg checks Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford lifts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell and over the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray makes a save under pressure from Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell guards the net as Ottawa Senators centre Josh Norris fires the puck wide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Ottawa Senators centre Adam Gaudette congratulates teammate right wing Tyler Ennis on his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell makes a save on Ottawa Senators left wing Austin Watson during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford, right, collides with Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin along the boards during first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Buffalo Sabres centre Cody Eakin and Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle collide along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
·2 min read
In this article:
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tyler Ennis had a hat trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton also scored for Ottawa, while Matt Murray made 32 saves for his third win of the season and 14th career shutout.

The win came at a cost: Batherson went hard into the boards late in the first period and did not return. Dylan Gambrel also suffered an upper-body injury.

This was the first of a four-game homestand for the Senators, who continue to play without fans. It was also the second straight home game against Buffalo without fans, as the two met up a week ago with the Sabres winning 3-1.

Aaron Dell, who faced 47 shots, got the start for the Sabres, but had a rough outing.

Late in the first, Batherson went to chase a puck behind the net and Dell gave him a shove which left him crashing into the boards feet-first. Batherson struggled to put weight on his left leg and needed assistance down the tunnel.

Dell’s night didn’t get much better, giving up three first-period goals.

Formenton made it 4-0 midway through the second. Tim Stutzle drew Dell out of his net and made a toe-drag pass to Formenton, who had a wide-open net for his eighth of the season.

Ennis completed the hat trick with just under a minute remaining in regulation.

Ennis opened the scoring at the 15-minute mark of the first on a beautiful give-and-go sequence with Adam Gaudette. Batherson then picked up his 13th of the season on the power play as Stutzle’s shot hit him before hitting the post. In an effort to clear the puck, Mattias Samuelsson ended up putting it in his own net.

Ennis rounded out the scoring with his second of the night as he one-timed a shot past Dell.

NOTES

Ottawa D Erik Brannstrom entered COVID-19 protocol Tuesday and as a result Lassi Thomson was recalled from AHL Belleville. ... Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons returned to the Sabres lineup Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Arizona on Saturday.

Senators: Host Carolina on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the