Ennis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) _ Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $96.9 million in the period.

Ennis shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

