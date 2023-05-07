EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

One thing we could say about the analysts on EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from EnLink Midstream's three analysts is for revenues of US$7.7b in 2023, which would reflect a definite 15% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 45% to US$0.45 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.54 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about EnLink Midstream's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$13.50 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on EnLink Midstream, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$17.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 20% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.1% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 3.6% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for EnLink Midstream, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for EnLink Midstream. Unfortunately they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our aggregation of analyst estimates suggests that EnLink Midstream revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of EnLink Midstream.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on EnLink Midstream, given recent substantial insider selling. Learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

