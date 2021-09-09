Paramount has been celebrating “Star Trek” Day — the anniversary of the Sep. 8, 1966 debut of the original “Star Trek” TV series — all day long, and as part of that came a brand new trailer for the rest of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 2.

In case you were worried, working menial jobs is still degrading and thankless, even in the utopian United Federation of Planets. And hooray to that.

Season 2, which kicked off August 12, is still ongoing, so all that’s really being shown in the new trailer is the promise of more of what you already love. Which is of course a ton of really funny jokes about how truly insane and frightening so much of the “Star Trek” tropes really are, if you think about them for like, three seconds. We laughed quite a bit.

And, if you weren’t able to watch the show’s panel discussion, it featured featured a conversation with series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan and voice cast members Eugene Cordero and Noël Wells, plus a surprise appearance by Jerry O’Connell, and a video featuring Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome. The panel was moderated by host Mica Burton.

.aspect-ratio-box { height: 0; overflow: hidden; padding-top: calc(720 / 1280 * 100%); background: #f9f9f9; position: relative; margin-bottom:30px; } .aspect-ratio-box-inside { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Read original story Enjoy Collecting ‘Space Crap’ in ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Mid-Season 2 Trailer (Video) At TheWrap