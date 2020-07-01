These are the best air purifier deals for July 2020

The coronavirus has surely gotten most of staying indoors to reduce the risk of contracting it. But since air is invisible, we can never be really sure of what gets mixed in. Air purifiers provide a simple solution to more breathable spaces and even if it doesn’t completely spare us, we can have more peace of mind knowing that we’ve done everything to at least boost indoor air quality at home.

Virus or not, you sure won’t regret investing in one as you can reap the benefits no matter the season especially since some models from Dyson, Honeywell, and Winix among others not only capture fine dust but also function as a cooler and/or heater as much as it serves to reduce odors. Rest assured, pet dander, fur, mold spores, pollen, and airborne contaminants invisible to the naked eye such as secondhand smoke can be the least of your worries. And today, you can clear the musty air without missing out on savings or lose precious time looking for the right unit for your home office. We’ve gathered the best air purifier deals you can find at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy so your wallet can get a breather too.

HEPA vs. PECO filters: What’s the difference?

Most of us are probably familiar with HEPA or high-efficiency particulate air filters. A majority of air purifiers have it and some vacuums as well. These mechanical air filters force air through a very fine mesh fabric to trap impurities that get mixed in the air. To be considered a HEPA filter, it must meet the standard efficiency rating of removing up to 99.97% of particles as little as 0.3 microns from the air. The great thing about HEPA filters is that it only becomes more efficient as it gets dirtier whereas electrostatically charged and other air filters would call for more frequent replacements.

PECO or photoelectrochemical oxidation technology, on the other hand, is a kind of filter that does not give allergens, bacteria, or viruses any chance to thrive. Instead of catching these toxins, PECO utilizes light to spark a nano-coated filter and achieve a catalytic oxidation reaction. Basically, organic substances are broken down into tiny harmless molecules. Since PECO filters don’t collect particles, it can clear pollutants that are about 1,000 times smaller than what HEPA filters can. It purifies and disinfects the air without you having to dispose of anything and risk exposure to that handful of dirt.

How to choose an air purifier

There are more than a few air purifiers available that it may just set your head spinning before you can catch your breath. Apart from the brand, you’d first have to consider the size of the room you want it to cover. You may spot some models with the AHAM Verifide seal that means it has been independently tested and passed the quality imposed by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. You can also compare the CADR (clean air delivery rate) which refers to the volume of clean air an air purifier can produce at the highest speed setting in relation to the room’s square footage. It is safe to assume that the higher the CADR, the faster and more efficient the air purifier is.

Since air purifiers are likely going to be running all day, you’d also need to factor in the cost of energy and so you might want to bet on an Energy Star-certified model. If you find the Energy Star logo, you are guaranteed that the air purifier is at least 40% more energy-efficient than typical models. You’ll need to account how much you’re willing to spend on replacement filters or opt to get one with washable filters. You’d also want to assess if you can leave with the noise it makes so check if it makes for quiet operation or has night modes.

There are air purifiers with specialized filters that are meant to take on particular pollutants. HEPA filters are common for handling allergens, pet dander, hair, dust mites, and pollen while units with active carbon filters are recommended for removing odors. There are also models that are designed for smoke or for those with multiple chemical sensitivities.

While most air purifiers promise ease of use, some units up the ante with built-in smart features. Ordinary air purifiers operate in one or two ways. Those with continuous air filtering work pretty much like a room fan wherein you’d press your desired speed and it consistently moves air at that rate. Others have modes for automatic air filtering that detect impurities with air quality sensors and adjusts itself accordingly to remove them from the air. As for smart air purifiers, you’ll be able to track and control the quality of your air. You’d know exactly what kind of microorganisms have infiltrated your home or office and see it displayed on the downloadable mobile app or have it in sync with smart home devices like Alexa.

The best air purifier is simply one that best suits your needs. You can only think of supplementary features such as noise, portability, touch programs with LED indicators, timer, remote, or smart functions when you’ve acquired the final room size and the appropriate filtration system. Air purifiers can improve indoor air quality by eliminating allergens that are floating in the air. Heavier particles that fall to the ground quicker may or may not be captured in time.

Looking for more ways to upgrade your clean? Check out what we have on robot vacuums for your dust-ridden floors, steam cleaners, smart home hubs, and more on our curated deals page.

