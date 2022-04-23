Gorgeous weekend ahead as summer-like warmth eyes Ontario

Digital Writers
·2 min read
Gorgeous weekend ahead as summer-like warmth eyes Ontario

It’s been a disappointing month for warm-weather lovers across Ontario. Thankfully, your patience will pay off this weekend if you’ve been pining for summer-like temperatures. We could see Canada’s first 30°C reading in southwestern Ontario on Sunday. It won’t last long, unfortunately, and colder air pushes back by next week. More on this weekend’s forecast and beyond, below.

DON'T MISS: Jammed jet stream allows Norway to hit 20C before Toronto

THIS WEEKEND: A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND AHEAD, WITH GLIMPSE OF SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH FOR SOME

This weekend’s lovely forecast for Ontario comes at the expense of the eastern Prairies, where a potent storm will bring heavy snow and flooding rains to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. A warm front extending off that storm will lift across the eastern Great Lakes through the weekend, allowing temperatures in Ontario to jump quite a bit over the next few days.

EASTPATTERN
EASTPATTERN

Saturday will see the first taste of summer-like warmth this weekend for southwestern Ontario, where temperatures will climb into the upper 20s.

Temperatures will increase quickly behind the front. Conditions will remain much cooler ahead of the front—with temperatures barely cracking the double-digits in parts of cottage country and eastern Ontario—while communities near the lakeshores struggle with the influence of cooler water temperatures.

ONTEMPSUN
ONTEMPSUN

Sunday looks to be the winner in the forecast. Temperatures will climb anywhere between 10-15°C above normal. Daytime highs will surge into the mid-20s for just about everyone in southern Ontario away from the lakeshores.

We’re closely watching the potential that a few spots in far southwestern Ontario could hit 30°C, which would be the first such reading in Canada so far this year. Nearby communities just across the border are expected to hit the 30-degree mark.

image (2)
image (2)

Onshore winds will keep communities like Toronto and Kingston stubbornly cool, with highs well below everyone else in the region. It’s going to be a noticeable difference—compare Hamilton’s predicted high of 20°C to Toronto’s 15°C.

Nevertheless, Toronto's high is still a pleasant temperature. It’s going to be a great day to plan a daytime getaway and bask in the warmer temperatures while you have a chance.

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK: COOLER AIR RETURNS TO END THE MONTH

The month of April can’t leave without dealing out at least one more atmospheric disappointment. The ridge that’ll gift us with a warm weekend will move on by the middle of next week, allowing a chilly pattern to return to Ontario.

Temperatures will fall back to Earth by next Wednesday, with a sharp drop expected -- locally will be as much as 10-15°C below normal. The chillier-than-usual pattern looks to stick around to start the month of May.

ONTEMPWED
ONTEMPWED

We could also see some unsettled weather return to the region by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest conditions across southern Ontario.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • First look: Will more consistent warmth lock in as Canada heads into May?

    Will the start of May offer any more signs of consistent warmth across Canada?

  • Meet Australia's father and son Elvis impersonators

    STORY: Advertized as the world’s only father and son Elvis Tribute Artist duo, the two have returned to the Parkes Elvis Festival to perform and compete separately in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition."We have this connection naturally, being father and son… I do the younger stuff, he does the older stuff, and people just love to see that sort of transition," Anthony told Reuters.Both Anthony and Paul are finalists in the 2022 competition at Parkes after a round of heats on Friday. The winner will be announced on Saturday (April 23).

  • From Charles to the Cambridges: The royal family wishes the Queen happy birthday

    The monarch turns 96 today

  • Alex Trebek Estate Sale Brings Hundreds of Fans to the Late Jeopardy! Host's Former Studio City Home

    Items that are up for grabs at Alex Trebek's estate sale include furniture, fine china, clothing and an abundance of artwork

  • KGF 2, RRR, Pushpa: The southern Indian films winning on Bollywood's turf

    The recent theatrical success of movies like KGF 2 and RRR has revived a debate on the "pan-Indian" film.

  • Video: Mainly dry this weekend; cooler Sunday

    Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas says it will be mainly dry this weekend.

  • Third Covid-19 vaccine dose offers ‘prolonged immune response’ – UK-wide study

    The study compared immune responses to seven vaccines used as a booster 28 days after two initial doses.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. extends COVID vaccine requirements for non-citizens at land borders

    The United States government said on Thursday it was extending a requirement that non-U.S. citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The requirements were first adopted in November as part of reopening the United States to land crossings by foreign tourists after the borders had been closed to most visitors since March 2020. The vaccination requirements had been set to expire on Thursday https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/01/24/2022-01403/notification-of-temporary-travel-restrictions-applicable-to-land-ports-of-entry-and-ferries-service unless they were extended.

  • Red carpet welcome as Edward and Sophie begin Jubilee tour in St Lucia

    Sophie and Edward are also scheduled to visit Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

  • U.S. ditching mask mandate puts pressure on Canada

    On Monday, a United States judge struck down the mandate that required masks to be worn for air travel and in public transportation. While the U.S. is ditching its mask mandate, the Canadian government has said it has no plans to stop requiring masks on planes, with a spokesperson for Canada's Transport Minister saying "masks remain an incredibly useful tool in our arsenal against COVID-19."&nbsp; Still, the decision will put more pressure on the federal government to ease mask rules when it comes to travel, says the Public Policy Forum's Sean Speer. On this episode of Editor's Edition, Yahoo Finance Canada's Alicja Siekierska and Speer discuss the U.S. decision, and what it could mean for Canada and Canadian travellers.&nbsp; If you have any policy-related questions, or feedback about the show, please email alicja@yahoofinance.com.

  • Missing Concord couple found shot to death in wooded area near home

    Investigators with the attorney general's office said Friday that autopsies on the bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende "Wende" Reid, 66, concluded that the two died of multiple gunshot wounds.

  • Mask, vaccine mandates for travel defended as government eases border restrictions

    OTTAWA — The government signalled it is aspiring to a "more sustainable" approach to COVID-19 restrictions at the border with several small changes Friday, but public health officials say vaccine and mask mandates remain important. Unvaccinated children aged five to 11 travelling with a fully vaccinated adult will no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of Monday. Pre-entry tests will still be needed for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 who are eligibl

  • The Kennedy Family Has Welcomed a New Baby With the Sweetest Nickname

    Caroline Kennedy is a first-time grandmother!

  • Looming Prairie storm threatens up to 50 cm of snow this weekend

    Potent Colorado low takes aim at the eastern Prairies once again, threatening 25-50 cm of snow into this weekend.

  • Immigrants say they're forced to 'gamble' on health decisions without medical coverage

    Immigrants to Newfoundland and Labrador say systemic barriers in the province's Medical Care Plan are putting the health and safety of the most vulnerable migrants at risk. Domenica Lombeida, who uses they/them pronouns, is a migrant from Ecuador who came to Newfoundland and Labrador in 2017 for university. When they extended their studies due to the pandemic, they applied to extend MCP coverage too. They got rejected — once because their study permit hadn't arrived, and again because they weren

  • Stellantis' Citroen draws the curtain on 30 years of minivans

    "Because customers' aspirations have evolved, expression of modernity and enhancement is today carried by other shapes (and) the way of thinking mobility is changing, C4 Grand SpaceTourer is now bowing out", the brand said in a statement. In France, minivan sales fell almost to zero in the first quarter as SUVs claimed the lion's share at 46% of new car registrations, racing with traditional sedans which bring in 47% of sales. Production of the C4 Grand SpaceTourer at the plant located in Vigo, Spain, will stop at the beginning of July after current orders are delivered, Stellantis added in a press release.

  • Azerbaijan urges quick peace deal with Armenia but states firm line

    Aliyev said the two former Soviet republics, which fought their last major war in 2020, could reach an agreement quickly if Armenia accepted the principles his country had set forward. "Armenia must officially recognise the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the fact that it does not have any territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and will not have any in the future either," he was quoted as saying.

  • Trudeau says Canada 'very supportive' of Sweden, Finland joining NATO alliance

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is "very supportive" of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Each of the countries has expressed an interest in becoming part of the defensive military alliance since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February. Finland's parliament could make a decision in late May, with Sweden following in the weeks after, ahead of NATO’s June 29-30 summit in Madrid, Spain. Russia has warned them against joining, with officials saying it would not contribute

  • Ontario NDP promises to cover prescription birth control under OHIP

    TORONTO — The Ontario NDP is promising that the province would fully cover prescription contraception if the party wins the June 2 election. Leader Andrea Horwath says people are struggling with a high cost of living, and shouldn't have to shell out $30 a month for birth control. Horwath says her plan would cover all prescription contraception, including emergency birth control such as Plan B, the pill, intrauterine devices, implants, shots, patches and rings. OHIP already covers vasectomies and

  • Seahawks face critical draft beginning with No. 9 selection

    For the better part of a decade, the first-round of the NFL draft has proved to be rather boring for the Seattle Seahawks. Whether it was late opening-round picks that usually were traded, or not even owning a first-rounder, the opening night of the draft was regularly dull in Seattle. Not entering perhaps the most important draft for the Seahawks since the 2012 grab bag that landed Seattle a bounty of future stars.