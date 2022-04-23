Gorgeous weekend ahead as summer-like warmth eyes Ontario

It’s been a disappointing month for warm-weather lovers across Ontario. Thankfully, your patience will pay off this weekend if you’ve been pining for summer-like temperatures. We could see Canada’s first 30°C reading in southwestern Ontario on Sunday. It won’t last long, unfortunately, and colder air pushes back by next week. More on this weekend’s forecast and beyond, below.

THIS WEEKEND: A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND AHEAD, WITH GLIMPSE OF SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH FOR SOME

This weekend’s lovely forecast for Ontario comes at the expense of the eastern Prairies, where a potent storm will bring heavy snow and flooding rains to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. A warm front extending off that storm will lift across the eastern Great Lakes through the weekend, allowing temperatures in Ontario to jump quite a bit over the next few days.

EASTPATTERN

Saturday will see the first taste of summer-like warmth this weekend for southwestern Ontario, where temperatures will climb into the upper 20s.

Temperatures will increase quickly behind the front. Conditions will remain much cooler ahead of the front—with temperatures barely cracking the double-digits in parts of cottage country and eastern Ontario—while communities near the lakeshores struggle with the influence of cooler water temperatures.

ONTEMPSUN

Sunday looks to be the winner in the forecast. Temperatures will climb anywhere between 10-15°C above normal. Daytime highs will surge into the mid-20s for just about everyone in southern Ontario away from the lakeshores.

We’re closely watching the potential that a few spots in far southwestern Ontario could hit 30°C, which would be the first such reading in Canada so far this year. Nearby communities just across the border are expected to hit the 30-degree mark.

image (2)

Onshore winds will keep communities like Toronto and Kingston stubbornly cool, with highs well below everyone else in the region. It’s going to be a noticeable difference—compare Hamilton’s predicted high of 20°C to Toronto’s 15°C.

Nevertheless, Toronto's high is still a pleasant temperature. It’s going to be a great day to plan a daytime getaway and bask in the warmer temperatures while you have a chance.

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK: COOLER AIR RETURNS TO END THE MONTH

The month of April can’t leave without dealing out at least one more atmospheric disappointment. The ridge that’ll gift us with a warm weekend will move on by the middle of next week, allowing a chilly pattern to return to Ontario.

Temperatures will fall back to Earth by next Wednesday, with a sharp drop expected -- locally will be as much as 10-15°C below normal. The chillier-than-usual pattern looks to stick around to start the month of May.

ONTEMPWED

We could also see some unsettled weather return to the region by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest conditions across southern Ontario.