Enhancement Center Onboards Six New Therapists, Adds Group Therapy Space

Expanding their space opens the door to new therapy opportunities.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Enhancement Center, based in Albuquerque and serving all of New Mexico, has long been an innovative model in mental health. Their business model allows therapists the support of an office staff while providing the flexibility of choosing their work location, schedule, and more. Now, Enhancement Center provides even more flexibility to their providers with their new space.

To learn more about The Enhancement Center, visit http://ecmentalhealth.com/.

One thing Enhancement Center owner, Jim Shotwell, has noticed since the pandemic is how many therapists and clients continue to take advantage of the flexibility of telehealth. More than ever, therapists working with the Enhancement Center only need an in-person space to see clients one or two days a week. The rest of the time, they serve patients via telehealth. Shotwell explains,

"Even people who are in person (therapy) still do a lot of telehealth. They'll do some appointments in person and some with telehealth. That might be the new way that we end up doing things."

With this observation in mind, the new Enhancement Center location right across the parking lot from their current home base offers shared spaces that therapists can reserve for a day at a time. The room is furnished comfortably for therapy sessions, and different practitioners use it throughout the week as needed. Shotwell also shared,

"Being able to rent a room for just one or two days a week also allows new therapists to build up their private practice without the overhead of renting a space full-time."

Additionally, the new location has a larger room for future group therapy. Enhancement Center hopes to add recovery support and family/parenting group therapy in 2023. The new office space is located at 3901 Georgia St. NE Ste E3, Albuquerque, NM 87110.

Along with the new office, Enhancement Center recently welcomed six new therapists. Juan (Buck) Sanchez, LMFT, specializes in family and couples therapy. Jennifer Carter, LPCC, does a lot of work with clients with autism. And Karen Wall, LMFT, enjoys working with veterans.

Kelly Campbell, LMSW, Brandi Aceves, LMSW, and Christine Loidolt, LPCC, work with people with developmental disabilities through the DD Waiver program. These clinicians develop person-centered plans to improve quality of life. They support the individuals and caregiving teams of those with autism, cerebral palsy, Downs syndrome, and other intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Enhancement Center welcomes the new staff and celebrates the opportunities to reach more people their new space will provide.

About The Enhancement Center

The Enhancement Center is a group of over 30 mental health providers offering proven, compassionate therapy in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, and statewide via telehealth. Their therapists are all licensed and specialize in various methodologies and presenting problems.

