Enhanced unemployment benefits extension leads Trump's slew of pandemic-related executive orders

President Trump on Saturday announced multiple executive actions related to economic coronavirus relief, as Congress remains in a stalemate over the next CARES Act.

The president said during a press conference at his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, that, via executive order, he will unilaterally continue expanded unemployment benefits, hold off student loan payments, and extending the moratorium on evictions. Additionally, Trump said the action authorizes the Treasury Department to defer payroll taxes for Americans making less than 100,000 per year, a move he suggested he may extend if he's re-elected in November with an eye toward terminating the tax, although his stance on the matter is at odds with both parties.

The extended unemployment boost under Trump's order will see $400/week go to individuals who lost their job because of the pandemic, landing between the previous $600/week figure and the $200/week plan discussed by Republicans lawmakers. Read more at Bloomberg and The Associated Press.

More stories from theweek.com

Does Biden's running mate really matter?

Trump would reportedly 'show off' the capabilities of different weapons systems he was briefed on to impress billionaires

Susan Rice: Let Republicans use Benghazi as a 'political distraction'

