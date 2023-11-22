EnGro (SGX:S44) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at EnGro (SGX:S44) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on EnGro is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = S$9.4m ÷ (S$326m - S$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, EnGro has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 7.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how EnGro has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From EnGro's ROCE Trend?

The fact that EnGro is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 36% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that EnGro's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

EnGro does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

