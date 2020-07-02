English test and trace scheme says 73% of COVID-19 contacts reached in fourth week

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Department of Health on Thursday said 16,804 close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases had been reached under England's track and trace system, nearly three-quarters of the total contacts identified in the latest week of the scheme.

