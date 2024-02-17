English Premier League recap: Liverpool and Arsenal dominate, Manchester City comes up short

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on February 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It has been an exciting day in the English Premier League as the top three teams on the table, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City, were in action with two dominating performances and one falling short.

Liverpool had a great game against Brentford, with Mohamed Salah back on the field after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah came off the bench to replace Jota and provided an assist and a goal. Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Cody Gakpo also scored a goal each, leading the Reds to a 4-1 victory.

Liverpool now sits at the top of the EPL table with 57 points.

Here is the other thrilling EPL action you may have missed from match week 25.

Back with a goal and an assist 👑 pic.twitter.com/y8Yfk998EY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 17, 2024

Soccer: English Premier Table 2023-24

Arsenal’s huge away win

Arsenal cut the lead by two and now sit in the second spot on the English Premier League table with 55 points after a dominant showing against Burnley.

Martin Ødegaard kicked off Arsenal's scoring campaign by netting a left-footed shot from outside the box, putting the Gunners on the board. Bukayo Saka continued the momentum by scoring twice, once in the first half and again at the beginning of the second half. Leandro Trossard added another goal to make it 4-0, and Kai Havertz sealed the deal with the fifth goal, helping Arsenal cruise past Burnley with a 5-0 victory.

The Gunners recorded their fifth straight win of 2024 and now sit at the second spot in the English Premier League table.

Manchester City draw with Chelsea

Raheem Sterling scored a goal in the 42nd minute, giving Chelsea an early lead in the match. However, Manchester City fought back and equalized in the 83rd minute through Rodri's goal.

Despite both teams' efforts, the match ended in a draw, leaving Manchester City in the third position in the EPL table with 53 points.

Aston Villa moved into the top four

Aston Villa edged past Fulham after Ollie Watkins scored twice to get the 2-1 victory on the road.

At the 23-minute mark, Watkins scored the first goal and got Villa ahead in the first half. Later, in the 56th minute, he doubled Villa's lead with an assist from Youri Tielemans. Although Rodrigo Muniz attempted to give Fulham life with a late goal in the 64th minute, his efforts were not enough to turn the outcome around.

Aston Villa now sits in the fourth spot of the EPL table with 49 points.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers gave Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur’s a blow in a 2-1 loss on Saturday.

The Wolves have climbed up to the top 11 position on the EPL table with 35 points. They secured a victory with João Gomes scoring in the 42nd minute and again in the 63rd minute. This is their fourth win in the last six Premier League matches.

Tottenham is now in fifth place with 47 points after Aston Villa secured three points with a win over Fulham.

Joao Gomes scores two as we take all three points away at @SpursOfficial.



🗞️🐺 — Wolves (@Wolves) February 17, 2024

English Premier League Table 2023-24:

Position Club Played Won Draw Lost Points 1 Liverpool 25 17 6 2 57 2 Arsenal 25 17 4 4 55 3 Manchester City 24 16 5 3 53 4 Aston Villa 25 15 4 6 47 5 Tottenham 25 14 5 6 47 6 Manchester United 24 13 2 9 41 7 Newcastle 25 11 4 10 37 8 West Ham 25 10 6 9 36 9 Brighton 24 9 8 7 35 10 Chelsea 25 10 5 10 35 11 Wolves 25 10 5 10 35 12 Fulham 25 8 5 12 29 13 Bournemouth 24 7 7 10 28 14 Brentford 24 7 4 13 25 15 Nottingham Forest 25 6 6 13 24 16 Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 24 17 Luton Town 23 5 5 13 20 18 Everton 24 8 5 11 19 19 Burnley 25 3 4 18 13 20 Sheffield United 24 3 4 17 13

premierleague.com/tables

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: EPL recap: Liverpool, Arsenal top the table after dominate performance