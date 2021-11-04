English Premier League betting: Who will win the Manchester Derby?

Welcome to November in the Premier League.

The 11th round of fixtures happens on Friday, Saturday and Sunday ahead of the impending international break. Yes, there's another international break coming up. There's no EPL soccer next weekend as national team players head back to their teams for World Cup qualifiers.

The weekend is headlined by the Manchester Derby — a game that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Here's a list of all the matchups and odds for the weekend. All odds are via BetMGM and all games are on Saturday unless noted.

Southampton vs. Aston Villa (over/under 2.5 goals) [Friday]

Southampton (+100)

Aston Villa (+260)

Tie (+250)

Aston Villa was hammered — no pun intended — by West Ham on Sunday while Southampton got a much-needed win over Watford. The combination of those two results put Southampton above Aston Villa in the table. We’re siding with Southampton in this one.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City (2.5)

Manchester United (+340)

Manchester City (-135)

Tie (+290)

An unpredictable Manchester United against a Manchester City team that lost at home to Crystal Palace in its most recent Premier League game. What could go wrong? Man United seems likely to go with three central defenders again after it worked against Tottenham, though Raphael Varane is out for a month with a hamstring injury. Go over 2.5 goals.

Brentford vs. Norwich City (2.5)

Brentford (-175)

Norwich City (+475)

Tie (+310)

Always bet against Norwich until proven otherwise this season. The Canaries have two points and a goal differential of -22.

Chelsea vs. Burnley (2.5)

Chelsea (-400)

Burnley (+1200)

Tie (+500)

Burnley scored three straight goals in an easy win against Brentford while Chelsea has a three-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table. Don’t overthink this one again, though you may want to put a small flier on the tie just for the heck of it.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2.5)

Crystal Palace (+140)

Wolves (+200)

Tie (+225)

Here are two teams that are overachieving so far this season. Palace is now tied for 12th while Wolves is a point ahead of Tottenham in seventh. We like the tie here.

Story continues

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle (2.5)

Brighton & Hove (-155)

Newcastle (+425)

Tie (+290)

Newcastle needs a manager and it needs better players in January so it can stay in the Premier League. Go with Brighton.

Arsenal vs. Watford (2.5) [Sunday]

Arsenal (-250)

Watford (+650)

Tie (+360)

It was profitable to bet against Arsenal at the start of the season. Now you have to keep betting the Gunners to make money. Why stop betting on Arsenal now?

Everton vs. Tottenham (2.5) [Sunday]

Everton (+185)

Tottenham (+150)

Tie (+225)

Tottenham has a new manager in Antonio Conte and Everton has lost three consecutive league games after tying 1-1 at Manchester United. There’s not going to be a result that’s surprising in this one. Maybe go with the tie? We’re torn.

Leeds vs. Leicester City (2.5) [Sunday]

Leeds (+170)

Leicester City (+150)

Tie (+250)

Leicester’s loss to Arsenal last weekend was its first league loss since a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in September. Leeds got its first win of the season on Sunday over Norwich. Go with Leicester.

West Ham vs. Liverpool (3.5) [Sunday]

West Ham (+350)

Liverpool (-145)

Tie (+320)

The only game with an over/under not at 2.5 goals is the final one of the weekend. West Ham is in fourth, just two points behind Liverpool in the table. Liverpool had a disappointing draw with Brighton last weekend and should get back on track to stay within three points of Chelsea.