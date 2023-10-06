English Open: Judd Trump sets up English Open semi-final with John Higgins

Judd Trump is looking to claim his first ranking tournament win since March last year

Judd Trump will face John Higgins in the semi-finals of the English Open on Saturday.

Trump had breaks of 137 and 103 on his way to a 5-1 victory over Matthew Selt in their quarter-final, staying on track for a first ranking title since the 2022 Turkish Masters.

Higgins, meanwhile, saw off Martin O'Donnell by the same scoreline, posting a top break of 82.

"I haven't played my best yet, it's there in spells," said Trump.

"Hopefully I'll save that for the semi-final and final."

England's Trump and Scottish veteran Higgins have previously met in two World Championship finals, with Higgins triumphing in 2011 and Trump taking victory in 2019.