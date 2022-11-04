English National Opera hit by major funding cut and may move to Manchester

The ENO's recent operas include The Cunning Little Vixen, which opened in February

The English National Opera is to lose its £12.6m core annual funding from Arts Council England in a major shake-up that leaves its future uncertain.

The Arts Council grant accounts for more than double the opera company's box office income before Covid.

Instead, the prestigious company will get £17m over three years to "develop a new business model", with a suggestion it moves from London to Manchester.

The announcement is part of a wider overhaul of arts funding in England.

Sinead Campbell-Wallace and Adam Smith star in the ENO's current production of Tosca at the London Coliseum

Public money from the government, as well as from the National Lottery, is used by Arts Council England to support arts and culture across the nation.

Referring to the ENO decision, Arts Council England chair Sir Nick Serota said: "This is an opportunity to create something exciting, potentially in Manchester, which will reach new audiences."

He added he has "every faith" in the leadership of the ENO to have "the dynamism and flair to imagine something new and extraordinary for the public".

As part of the latest funding announcement, more money will be handed out to organisations outside the capital.

The Shakespeare North Theatre in Prescot, Blackpool's illuminations and libraries in Barnsley, Warwickshire and East Yorkshire will all get cash for the first time.