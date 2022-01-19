English National Ballet: Raymonda review – a bold, lavish refit of the Petipa classic

Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

It’s common enough in theatre and opera to preserve a classic text and entirely reconceive its production; less so in ballet. English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo has excellent reasons for a new take on Marius Petipa’s 19th-century Raymonda, an orientalist crusader story of a virtuous maid, noble knight and evil Saracen. She shifts the action to the Crimean war, where a young Englishwoman has followed her soldier fiance, and discovers a sense of vocation in nursing. It sounds like a canny move, setting the scene for a Victorian costume drama about a woman’s choices, inspired by the spirit of national treasure Florence Nightingale – perfect BBC primetime material.



Of course, score, sets, style, roles and steps had to be reworked to fit

the rethink, but never mind purism: does it work?



In parts, but not as a whole. The highlight is Raymonda’s dream scene.

It harnesses the essence of balletic magic – a stage flooded with

moonlight and dancers in gauzy white – but peoples this traditionally

female realm with both men and women, their ordered ranks, crossing runs

and sighing spirals engendering an almost spiritual sense of the tender

with the wounded. You believe that in nursing, Raymonda really has seen

a higher purpose.

‘Balletic magic’ … Julia Conway, Shiori Kase and Precious Adams in Raymonda at the Coliseum, London. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

But nursing, and indeed the war itself, are marginal to the ballet –

sometimes literally, as when bouncy soldiers and smiley wenches hog the

stage while casualties and carers remain discreetly on the sidelines.

True, the figure of Sister Clemence (Precious Adams) is an intermittent

call to conscience, but Raymonda (Shiori Kase) is more exercised by

another dilemma: should she choose good English soldier John de Bryan

(Isaac Hernández) – husband material, basically – or flashy Turkish

ambassador Abdur Rahman (Jeffrey Cirio)?

Rojo introduces some effective ambivalence to these interactions, Kase

and Hernández in particular often starting their duets physically at

odds with each other. But a lot of choreographic action is hard-coded

into the score and steps, and sprightly folk dancers in their finest

keep bounding in from all over to jolly things along, regardless.



A bold concept, lavishly produced with great music and great dancing,

but it’s not so great drama when the heroine finally chooses her

vocation, and it feels like the most interesting part of her story is

about to begin.