English model mounts more ugly allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Told me ... he'd have my body cut up'

Joey Gulino
Another woman has spoken out about alleged hideous abuse on the part of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just months after American school teacher Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil suit against the Juventus superstar, accusing him of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009, English model and TV personality Jasmine Lennard has come forward with allegations of her own.

Beginning with a tweet Tuesday morning, in which she said she felt compelled to share her stories thanks to the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series that aired last week, Lennard unleashed a tweetstorm accusing Ronaldo of years of verbal and psychological bullying and abuse.

English model Jasmine Lennard, left, has delivered more ugly allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo. (Getty/Yahoo)
Ronaldo denied the allegations through a statement from his lawyer.

Mr. Ronaldo has no specific recollection of meeting Ms. Lennard 10 years ago or at any point. He has not had a relationship with her and he has not had any contact with her, whether in the last 18 months as Ms. Lennard suggests, or otherwise. The voice notes posted by Ms. Lennard on social media are not of Mr. Ronaldo. Mr. Ronaldo will take appropriate legal action in due course.

Perhaps the ugliest incident Lennard mentions is Ronaldo allegedly telling her he’d have her body “cut up” if she dated anyone else:

Lennard said she’s known Ronaldo for over a decade, and that he retains a team to “fix” potentially scandalous issues that may arise, often through aggressive means:

She also claims to have voice recordings of Ronaldo making threats as well as sharing offensive thoughts on the LGBT and Jewish communities, among other controversial rants. As the time this post was published, she’s tweeted out five such recordings on her handle, @Jasminelennard (WARNING: Offensive language).

She also claimed Ronaldo was often drunk when he left the messages:

And had an irritable sense of humor:

Lennard repeatedly tweeted she hopes Mayorga and her team will reach out to her, as she promises to have more ugly details to release:

Ronaldo and his team have denied the allegations, just as they did with Mayorga’s. Still, Lennard doesn’t appear to be slowing down, and Ronaldo’s legal troubles appear to be spiraling.

Joey Gulino is the editor of FC Yahoo and moonlights as a writer. Follow him on Twitter at @JGulinoYahoo.

