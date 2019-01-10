English model mounts more ugly allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Told me ... he'd have my body cut up'

Another woman has spoken out about alleged hideous abuse on the part of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just months after American school teacher Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil suit against the Juventus superstar, accusing him of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009, English model and TV personality Jasmine Lennard has come forward with allegations of her own.

Beginning with a tweet Tuesday morning, in which she said she felt compelled to share her stories thanks to the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series that aired last week, Lennard unleashed a tweetstorm accusing Ronaldo of years of verbal and psychological bullying and abuse.

English model Jasmine Lennard, left, has delivered more ugly allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo. (Getty/Yahoo)

Ronaldo denied the allegations through a statement from his lawyer.

Mr. Ronaldo has no specific recollection of meeting Ms. Lennard 10 years ago or at any point. He has not had a relationship with her and he has not had any contact with her, whether in the last 18 months as Ms. Lennard suggests, or otherwise. The voice notes posted by Ms. Lennard on social media are not of Mr. Ronaldo. Mr. Ronaldo will take appropriate legal action in due course.

Perhaps the ugliest incident Lennard mentions is Ronaldo allegedly telling her he’d have her body “cut up” if she dated anyone else:

Told me if I dated anyone else or if I left my house he’d have me kidnapped and have my body cut up and put in a bag and thrown in a river. Yes I have proof of everything I’m saying. He’s a psychopath. https://t.co/SEXdys4JUs — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

Lennard said she’s known Ronaldo for over a decade, and that he retains a team to “fix” potentially scandalous issues that may arise, often through aggressive means:

I have had threats against me and my family I have been informed that a file was created on me to try and dig up dirt and that myself and my child are being being followed by detectives he hired. It’s enough. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

She also claims to have voice recordings of Ronaldo making threats as well as sharing offensive thoughts on the LGBT and Jewish communities, among other controversial rants. As the time this post was published, she’s tweeted out five such recordings on her handle, @Jasminelennard (WARNING: Offensive language).

She also claimed Ronaldo was often drunk when he left the messages:

A lot of the time yes. https://t.co/iwJieJNb9E — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 10, 2019

And had an irritable sense of humor:

He forbid me to even mention his name as in ever. One time he said I was standing in the mirror and I thought wow I’m looking at the best footballer in the world and so I wrote him back and asked him was messi behind you. He didn’t see the funny side LOL https://t.co/wuKuGlawnE — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 10, 2019

Lennard repeatedly tweeted she hopes Mayorga and her team will reach out to her, as she promises to have more ugly details to release:

On that note and after much thought i am reaching out to Kathryn Mayorga and her legal team to offer my assistance in her rape allegation against @Cristiano please contact me. I have information that I believe will be beneficial to your case and I would like to help you. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

Ronaldo and his team have denied the allegations, just as they did with Mayorga’s. Still, Lennard doesn’t appear to be slowing down, and Ronaldo’s legal troubles appear to be spiraling.

Joey Gulino is the editor of FC Yahoo and moonlights as a writer. Follow him on Twitter at @JGulinoYahoo.

