English-language board to defy Quebec's school reopening plan

An English-language school board in western Quebec says it won't open its elementary schools until it can ensure it can be done safely.

"There are far too many unknowns that compromise the ability of school boards to safely and effectively reopen schools," a press release from the Western Québec School Board (WQSB) reads.

"We believe that the implementation of these measures will vary significantly in our schools and may not be possible in some areas."

The message echoes sentiments expressed by Quebec's other English-language school boards in recent days, which called Quebec's decision to reopen elementary schools in most regions on May 11 "a hastily announced plan."

Under the plan, schools in the Montreal area would open slightly later, on May 19.

'Too many things that we don't know'

Premier François Legault said Thursday he would push back the reopening of elementary schools and daycares if necessary.

But the WQSB said it — along with other English boards — will decide on their own when and if schools reopen.

In addition, the board said each school has specific needs to be considered on a case-by-case basis before students can return.

"There's too many things that we don't know about the safety of opening our schools," said school board chair Alain Guy.

"These measures that the health organization has brought forward to us brings a lot of concern [and that's] shared by our community. Not only our teachers, but by our English community in western Quebec."

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Local teacher anxious

Alison Hopper, who teaches Grade 5 at Wakefield Elementary School, said she was taken aback by the government's announcement.

"We have to get this right, and I don't think we have enough time," she told CBC News recently.

She said restructuring the education system to allow for a May 11 opening would be a "mammoth task" placed on the shoulders of teachers and support staff.

"What if a teacher or a child has COVID-19 symytoms? Are we to close the school down? Are we to close the village of Wakefield down? Nobody has given us answers to these questions."

While her union is also fighting the government's plan, Hopper said she would do her best regardless once she's in front of her students.