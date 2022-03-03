English football at ‘turning point’ with Abramovich’s Chelsea decision – Dorries

Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor
·3 min read

English football has “reached a turning point” after having “tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats for far too long”, the Culture Secretary has said.

Nadine Dorries also appeared to suggest Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich should be sanctioned by the UK after telling Labour MP Chris Bryant that she hopes the Foreign Office will “come forward with the sanctions he’s looking for”.

Mr Bryant is a long-term critic of Mr Abramovich and on Thursday told the Commons it was a “mystery” to him why the Russian/Israeli billionaire has not yet been sanctioned by the UK Government.

Chris Bryant speaks in the House of Commons
Chris Bryant told MPs Roman Abramovich was a person of concern to the UK Government (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Mr Abramovich has announced his intention to sell Chelsea after 19 years, amid fears he could be targeted by the UK Government given his proximity to the Russian state.

He has stated all net proceeds from any potential deal would go into a new charity foundation for Ukraine and is also understood to have been attempting to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Bryant said: “Some of us are anxious about why we’re not going further on the sanctioning of individuals.

“It’s a mystery to me why Roman Abramovich has not yet been sanctioned. The Government itself knows that he’s been engaged in illicit activity and he’s a person of concern to the Government, which is why they’ve not been encouraging him to come to the UK.

“I don’t know why Alisher Usmanov has not yet been sanctioned. He’s been sanctioned by the EU but not by us.”

Mr Bryant added: “I wonder whether she would condemn John Terry today. I don’t know whether she’s seen this but he has posted today a photo of himself with Roman Abramovich, who is one of Putin’s cronies.

“What will the people of Ukraine think of the former England football captain?”

Ms Dorries praised Mr Bryant for his work on raising matters connected to Russia over the years and noted she has “heard everything” he has said in the last week.

She said: “I can’t name individuals in the way he can but I know the Foreign Office are working on sanctioning, he knows the sanctions are the responsibility of the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) and he knows that the Foreign Office are working on sanctions.”

Ms Dorries added: “In football, I agree with him and we have tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats for far too long.

“Yesterday’s announcement showed that I think that we have reached a turning point. We need to make sure that football clubs remain viable, that is an important point.

“We’re bringing forward our response to the fan-led review as soon as I possibly can, and an independent regulator and a fit-and-proper-person test for owners; seems to me – this is the fan-led review by my colleague Tracey Crouch – and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time and I see this as a turning point and there can be no arguments against bringing this forward.

“I agree with much of what (Mr Bryant) says, he knows I’m limited in what I am able to do in my department, I cannot mention names and I hope we will see the Foreign Office come forward with the sanctions he’s looking for.”

Everton have suspended commercial ties with Uzbekistan-born Russian billionaire Mr Usmanov’s companies.

On Wednesday, an Everton statement read: “The club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Universities should not carry out ‘blanket academic boycotts’ of Russia

    Universities UK urges institutions not to carry out ‘blanket’ boycotts of staff.

  • Paulo Fonseca: Former Roma and Shakhtar manager relives harrowing escape from war in Ukraine

    Fonseca’s family endured a 30-hour escape from Russia’s invasion

  • At least 5 superyachts belonging to Russian billionaires are anchored or cruising around the Maldives amid sweeping sanctions: report

    Among the yachts currently in the Maldives is the 459-foot Ocean Victory, which belongs to steel magnate Viktor Rashnikov.

  • Nadine Dorries: Culture is third front in war in Ukraine

    Culture is “the third front in the Ukrainian war”, Nadine Dorries has said, as the Cabinet minister said sporting sanctions could hit as hard as economic measures against Russia.

  • Thomas Tuchel hails Trevoh Chalobah for playing through pain in League Cup final

    Chalobah was caught by Naby Keita’s stray boot approaching the hour mark of the Blues’ eventual 11-10 penalties defeat by Liverpool

  • Pep Guardiola names the Manchester City midfielder most likely to become a manager

    Former Guardiola player Xavi recently took the top job at his old side Barcelona

  • UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson declines to comment on possible Abramovich sanctions

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday declined to comment on whether Britain would impose sanctions on Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, but said the "vice" was tightening on those around Russian President Vladimir Putin. There have been growing calls in Britain for Abramovich, who owns English Premier League soccer club Chelsea, to be included in economic measures taken against Russians who are said to be close to Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tucker Carlson called out for demanding Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score

    Tucker Carlson took heat Wednesday night after a segment aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which Carlson questioned the academic credentials of President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. This came just days after he attacked her very nomination, saying she would humiliate the Supreme Court and make the U.S. look like Rwanda. Carlson never had such questions about any of former President Trump’s three nominees, all of whom are white. But for Jackson, Carlson wanted to know what she got on the Law School Admission Test, otherwise known as LSAT. “So is Ketanji Brown Jackson, that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of our top legal minds in the entire country? Certainly hope so. Biden’s right, appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties,” Carlson said. “So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. How’d she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent. It would seem like American’s in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.” Twitter took Carlson to task, with many people calling him racist. But DNC chair Jaime Harrison took it upon himself to answer Carlson’s questions about Jackson’s academic prowess. Harrison pointed out that Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law and was the editor of the Harvard Law Review.

  • Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull contract worth £40m per year

    The Dutch driver has been rewarded for beating Lewis Hamilton to the world title last year

  • Max Verstappen signs bumper new Red Bull deal

    The Dutch driver has been rewarded for beating Lewis Hamilton to the world title last year

  • Katie Meyer: Stanford women’s soccer star found dead on campus at age of 22

    A cause of death has not been given for the athlete, who led university to 2019 national championship

  • Energy price growth will have serious impact on wider costs, Taoiseach warns

    Micheal Martin said the implications of the outbreak of war in Ukraine will be felt for some time.

  • Tracking one of the world's deadliest spiders

    STORY: Location: Sydney, Australia This male funnel-web spider is being tracked to learn about its movement behavior The Sydney funnel-web is one of the world's deadliest spiders(SOUNDBITE) (English) PhD CANDIDATE, CAITLIN CREAK, SCHOOL OF BIOLOGICAL EARTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES (BEES) UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES, SAYING: “I’d love to see if we have things affecting their movement, like, humidity or rain. Because we often hear in the media, ‘when it rains, the funnel webs come out’. But we don’t actually have any data to support that. Yes, we may see them more but it could just be a coincidence with the mating season that they have.” First the spiders are sedated and a tracker attached Then released back into the wild The males live 5 to 7 years They will die within three to four months after mating “Every Sydneysider’s probably had an experience with a huntsman (spider) running across their car windscreen, which is always a bit of a shock to the system. But why are they doing that? In my opinion, I think we’re with them all the time, we might as well try and coexist and to do that, we need to know more about them.”

  • Red Bull chief blames Lewis Hamilton for Michael Masi’s departure

    Masi was removed as race director in the wake of the controversy at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, don't judge Europeans for past mistakes

    Progressives have criticized European nations for supposedly being more welcoming to Ukrainian refugees than they have been of other people.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.