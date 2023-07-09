English cricket has not appreciated Chris Woakes – it does now

Chris Woakes hit the winning runs, with his great mate Mark Wood at the other end - GETTY IMAGES/Stu Forster

Talent, technique and temperament. Cricket has long been celebrated as a test of all three virtues, but there can hardly be a sterner examination of temperament in peacetime than the climax of an Ashes Test on which the outcome of the series turns.

Such was England’s predicament when Harry Brook was joined by Chris Woakes, with 80 runs still needed to win and save this summer from anti-climax, that the umpire’s signal for any extra – for every bye, leg-bye and no-ball – was roared to the echo by 20,000 spectators at Headingley and many, many times that number outside.

How many of us could be guaranteed to be at exactly the right level of concert-pitch when the 141-year-old drama that is the Ashes reaches another climax: neither to be disabled by nerves, after worrying so much about the outcome, nor awash with adrenalin and incapable of sound judgment?

Ben Stokes is world-famous for his temperament, yet even he was unable to watch, by his own admission, for the last 20 runs that England had to score. Yes, the Hercules of English cricket. As he made this admission Stokes was wearing a blue hat that would have fitted the head of either Bill or Ben, the Flowerpot Men, but his gravitas survived even the attempts of the ECB’s marketing department.

Australia’s apprentice off-spinner, Todd Murphy, was so affected by nerves that for the first ball of his second over, after a run-up of only four yards, he overstepped the popping crease. Australia sorely missed Nathan Lyon: had he been around to keep England under control from the rugby stand end, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc would have had shorter and sharper spells.

Woakes brought a perfect temperament to bear. To come back into this series, England needed a partnership, just one partnership, and none of note had been forthcoming. Woakes shared one of 59 with Harry Brook which shifted the ascendency from Australia to England, then another with Mark Wood of 24 runs, which carried England over the line when Woakes cracked square the winning boundary.







Wood and Woakes took 13 of Australia’s wickets, in addition to scoring 82 runs for one dismissal apiece, not having played a Test between them this calendar year. If Joe Root had caught Mitchell Marsh when only 12 in his first innings, off Woakes, England would surely have rolled Australia for much less than 263 and the grand climax would never have been.

This was real maturity on Woakes’s part at the age of 34. For the 10 years since his Test debut in 2013 he has been the understudy to James Anderson and Stuart Broad: a decade of being overlooked, or underestimated, expected to bowl rhythmically when granted a place in the side yet never allowed a long run, then called upon to perform in the tightest circumstance. He deserved the first quick pitch of this series.

Several more elevated members of England’s batting line-up threw their bat at their first ball, being so pent-up. Woakes did the same at his first ball, before settling down to exactly the right rate for the situation. He did not leave the scoring to Brook but contributed 22 to their 50 stand, then made the same self-effacing understudy to Wood.

It is no secret that Woakes, like most pace bowlers, prefers to administer rather than receive short balls. After an ineffective 10 in his first innings, Woakes adapted to the bouncers of Starc and Cummins second time by pioneering his own form of backward defensive shot, which involved twisting and scooping the ball over short-leg. Not standing statuesquely, gloving and fending, but a proactive response.

After his winning hit, bringing euphoria to the whole of Headingley, Woakes was all smiles. Yet when Root had been lying disconsolate on the ground after dropping Marsh, Woakes also hid a sympathetic smile behind his hand. He treated triumph and disaster almost the same.

