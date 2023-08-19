The English county where premium property is defying the housing slump

She sings about cheating ex-boyfriends, celebrity feuds and unrequited love. But Taylor Swift has also been entertaining fans on her latest world tour with a more wholesome ode dedicated to the peaceful beauties of the Lake District.

The Lakes, inspired by time she spent in Cumbria during the pandemic, has thrown an international spotlight on the Lake District, reportedly creating a surge in inquiries from holidaymakers eager to see it for themselves.

Research published this week suggests that on top of its perennial appeal as a tourist destination, the Lake District’s premium property market is also weathering the clouds that hang over house prices more generally.

Prices in Ambleside have risen at twice the average rate seen in England and Wales over the past five years.

In Windermere, average property prices have passed the £500,000 mark for the first time over the past year and the market town of Keswick is also comfortably outperforming, according to Hamptons, the estate agency.

Limited supply supports house prices

Agents say these towns’ strong showing is thanks to a combination of very limited supply of homes within the national park (which has strict rules on new building) and strong demand from equity-rich active retirees and lifestyle-changing young families moving in from more expensive areas, buoyed by a flow of second home buyers.

In fact, around 45pc of the buyers who come to Mike Graham of Hackney & Leigh estate agents seeking a property in Windermere are looking for a second home, he says. The rest are a mix of local movers and relocators, mostly from the North West. But what ties all these buyers together is affectionate nostalgia for the Lake District.

“Nine times out of 10, wherever they are from and whatever they want to buy, they will say ‘We holidayed here as a kid’,” says Graham.

Buyers rushing to regain a slice of their childhood during the pandemic-era race for space created a mini-boom in the town. Graham estimates that prices jumped by 30pc in 2020 and 2021.

That growth began to slow last year and has continued to subside during 2023 in the face of successive rises in interest rates. But house prices remain in the black – for now.

What the ups and downs of the past few years add up to is that prices in Windermere and in adjacent Bowness-on-Windermere have increased by 38pc over the past five years and by 2.5pc over the past year to reach an average of £505,000.

Ambleside, at the northernmost point of Lake Windermere and the most expensive of the towns surveyed, has experienced a similar trajectory. Prices have increased by 2.6pc in the past year and by a resounding 40pc over five years to reach an average of £566,000.

In Keswick, on Derwent Water, prices have dipped by 2pc in the past year but have still jumped by 31pc since 2018 to an average of £431,000.

All this compares very favourably with the price trends seen in the North West, where prices have fallen by 1.3pc over the past year and risen by 22pc since 2018, and in England and Wales, where they are down by 2.9pc over the past year and up by 20pc since 2018.

‘On the Lakeland fringes we could probably buy a mansion; in Ambleside we are struggling’

The strength of the Lakes’ property market comes as no surprise to Liz Wakelin. Despite a healthy budget she and her husband, Barry, have been struggling to find a house to buy in Ambleside.

Mrs Wakelin has loved the region since the mid-1980s, when she did a stint working in outdoor education. “I fell in love with everything about it,” she said. “The landscape and the people.”

Six years ago the couple bought a two-bedroom flat in Ambleside and have been dividing their time ever since, spending around six months a year in the Lakes and the rest at their cottage in a village near Winchester in Hampshire.

Earlier this year, with Mr Wakelin, 57, freed from his office by the pandemic, they decided to live in Ambleside full time.

Their Hampshire cottage is on the market for £750,000, but selling it is not the problem. What the couple are struggling with is finding a three to four-bedroom house within walking distance of Ambleside’s town centre to buy.

Ideally it would have some sort of outbuilding that Mrs Wakelin, 66, an artist and illustrator, could use as a studio. Her book Sketching Lakeland is published this month by Inspired by Lakeland.

“The problem is that there is a very limited pool of houses to buy in Ambleside,” she said. “If we were looking on the fringes of the Lake District we could probably buy a mansion, but in Ambleside we are struggling to find anything at all. But it is where we want to be because it is where our friends are.”

The 100pc premium for waterside properties

Lack of stock was a key factor behind the Lakes’ rapid house price growth during the pandemic and is also likely to cushion it from downturns in the market.

Despite this, Graham says it is unlikely that the area will escape the current imbroglio entirely unscathed. Over the past couple of months he has noticed prices starting to soften as interest rates rise, although such transactions will not show up on Land Registry data for several more months.

“What will happen in the next 12 months?” he asks. “My gut feeling is that prices are unlikely to go up, because of interest rate raises. I suspect that in value terms the market might go down a bit before it goes up again.”

How individual towns and villages perform will depend much on two key factors: location and price.

Jack Irwin, of Matthews Benjamin estate agents, says the market is still strong for cute cottages priced at up to £500,000, but – as buyers tighten their belts to allow for higher interest rates – slower in what he describes as the area’s middle market: homes priced at between £500,000 and £1.5m.

The upper end of the market includes homes with a view of, or better still direct access to, the water. Irwin estimates that a pretty view will add around 20pc to 25pc to the value of a property, while those that front on to the water sell at a premium of 75pc to 100pc relative to similar properties a little way inland.

Historically the best performing towns and villages have been those with straightforward routes to the M6, making them an easy choice for buyers coming from Manchester, Liverpool, Preston and Lancaster.

Since the pandemic Irwin has noticed an increasing focus on villages on the southern fringes of the Lake District, in the area around Cartmel. They have grown in popularity thanks to their proximity to commuter stations at Ulverston and Cark, useful for hybrid workers who still need to be in the office now and again.

“We saw an awful lot of young, professional families, in their late 30s and upwards, moving here, especially to the larger houses with space for home offices,” says Irwin. “They were moving out of maisonette apartments and terraces in London and up here they were looking at detached houses with an acre or so of grounds.

“A lot of people jumped on the bandwagon, and although there are fewer of them now they are still coming.”

‘Our dogs are living their best lives, and so are we’

Two years ago Amanda and Mark Sarjant were living in a converted barn in a village near Shrewsbury in Shropshire. Mr Sarjant was working as a finance director while his wife was a chartered accountant.

The couple, who have four children, both nurtured dreams of changing their life. Mrs Sarjant, 53, had retrained as a nutritionist and wanted to give up spreadsheets and audits for good. Her husband, 56 and a keen climber and walker, simply wanted to live in the Lake District, a placed he had loved for years.

Shortly before the pandemic the couple started to look for properties in the Lakes but hadn’t found anything to fit the bill. When Covid struck, the property market closed down and they put their plans on hold.

“The estate agent was still sending us details, but we weren’t really looking at them,” says Mrs Sarjant. “Then Mark got an email and opened it – perhaps he was bored at work – and it was Haven Cottage.”

The decision to open that email was life-changing. Haven Cottage is a six-bedroom 19th-century house in Ambleside that was being run as a successful bed and breakfast.

The couple went to have a look and made an offer, and by August 2021 they had sold their five-bedroom barn for £675,000 and paid £825,000 for Haven Cottage.

They decided not to take over the business mid-season and arranged for the current owners to stay on until Christmas. The couple, plus their youngest child, 14-year-old Lucy, rented in Ambleside before taking over the reins and starting to learn the ropes of B&B ownership.

Since then life has been a learning curve. “Running a B&B is fun, but it is harder than we realised,” says Mrs Sarjant. The couple also both have jobs, she as a nutritionist and her husband as a part-time accountant.

“Life is different up here, it is definitely slower paced,” she says. “But the people are very friendly and everybody always seems to be happy, maybe because a lot of them are here on holiday.

“It is great to be able to walk straight out on to the fell – our two dogs are living their best lives, and so are we.”

