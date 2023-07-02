The English composer who beat the Europeans at their own game

'Father of English music': an illustration of William Byrd c. 1730 - Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images

Has there ever been a point in history when our native composers could look their continental contemporaries in the eye? Could we go further and ask: was there a time when a composer on this damp little island could actually beat the Europeans at their own game?

It’s a hard question to answer, because after the death of George Frideric Handel in 1759, British musical life was bedevilled by an inferiority complex. Like Russia, America and Spain, we felt far from the sources of classical music. There was a sense that British composers such as Vaughan Williams and Charles Villiers Stanford were provincial and amateurish, though this sneer was more often voiced by British composers such as Benjamin Britten, who once said, “My struggle all the time was to develop a consciously controlled professional technique. It was a struggle away from everything Vaughan Williams seemed to stand for.” The great German conductor Hans Richter actually declared that Edward Elgar’s First Symphony was the “greatest symphony of modern times”, but we weren’t sure we could believe him.

And so the mantle of “greatest British composer” was sometimes draped around Elgar, sometimes Williams, sometimes Britten, but always with an uneasy sense that, much as we loved them, they couldn’t compare for originality, skill and sheer heft to their European contemporaries such as Richard Strauss, Debussy or Stravinsky.

To my mind, these musical patriots have been looking in the wrong century. The British – or rather, English – composer who needs no special pleading, who soars easily up to the heights of his European contemporaries, is William Byrd. And we should be shouting his name from the rooftops, especially now, 400 years after his death.

It’s hard to give a sense of Byrd’s genius, because he has no “hits” the way Vaughan Williams has The Lark Ascending or Elgar the Enigma Variations. But just listen to his four-minute sacred piece Ave Verum Corpus (“Hail True Body”) and you’ll get a glimpse of it. The unexpected harmony on the word “verum”, like a shaft of light illuminating a miracle, opens a space in which the music moves with perfectly controlled dignity to its close. That is the essence of Byrd.

Elgar is sometimes labelled England's greatest composer - Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In his day, the church was still the greatest patron of music, and in his youth, English music was still part of the great stream of Catholic music-making, where the forms and styles of music were essentially the same from Munich to Rome to London. In the 1560s and 1570s, when Byrd was a young man, church music was rising to staggering heights of formal beauty and expressiveness, in the hands of the men who would become Byrd’s peers: the Flemish-born composer Lassus, the Italian Palestrina, the Spanish Victoria. And exciting new forms like the madrigal, a part-song usually on an amorous theme, and above all opera, were coming into being.

England shared in this culture, but with a strong, some would say eccentric, native accent. Composers of the generations before Byrd, like John Taverner, John Sheppard and, above all, Byrd’s mentor and business partner Thomas Tallis, had raised English music-making to a height comparable to Europe. The problem is that in debates about the greatest English composer, they were sidelined – as was Byrd himself – because for so long church music was considered a niche interest, outside the main body of classical music. Fortunately that’s no longer true, so Byrd can finally be in the running.

So Byrd was standing on the shoulders of giants, who saw no reason to be nervous of Europeans. And Byrd himself was a genius. He had a huge native talent, revealed in his astonishing mastery of counterpoint (i.e. composition in simultaneous independent lines), combined with an iron work ethic (his work list runs into the hundreds) and a canny political sense. He certainly needed the latter, as Byrd lived during times of massive religious upheaval. During his youth, the official religion of England switched back and forth from Catholicism to Protestantism as the consequences of Henry VIII’s break from Rome worked themselves out. Under the reign of Elizabeth I, the Church of England was finally established – not without numerous threats of rebellion, which she met with a strategic mix of tolerance and waves of anti-Catholic persecution.

Byrd was determined to cleave to his Catholic faith, which made him a marked man, but thanks to the protection of the Queen and Catholic noblemen, he prospered to the age of over 80 and died peacefully in his bed – an incredible achievement. In a working life of more than 60 years, he produced a staggering output of sacred music for both the old Catholic rite (which could only be performed in private) and the new English rite, plus secular songs, and chamber music for “consorts” of viols and recorders. Perhaps his single greatest achievement is his huge body of keyboard music, some of it cast in charming dance forms, like the sprightly galliard or the grave pavane, sometimes in huge intricate variation sets.

I would actually call his range of music “Mozartean”, because it extends over every contemporary genre except opera – which is forgivable, as opera would not arrive in England until decades after Byrd’s death. Like the great J S Bach, Byrd gathered his works into encyclopaedic compendia, such as the two books of Catholic church music he published in 1605 and 1607. The only comparable European collection is Palestrina’s Offertoria of 1593, but Byrd’s exceeds this in scope and depth.

Then there’s his influence as a teacher, which was so profound that later chroniclers described him as the “father of English music”. In this respect, he’s comparable in influence to Arnold Schoenberg, who is often cited as the greatest composition teacher of all time. And let’s not forget his love of folk music, often woven into his work in a way that recalls later composers such as Dvořák.

The writer E T A Hoffmann named “self-possession” – besonnenheit – as one of Beethoven’s greatest qualities, and Byrd, to me, has the same quality. He lived in turbulent times, where simply to survive, musicians had to duck and dive, stylistically speaking. Byrd, too, had to adapt, writing songs in praise of Queen Elizabeth, and services and anthems for the new Anglican church – which he probably hated. The style of his Catholic music had to change also, from public grandeur to private intimacy.

But, as with Beethoven, these changes are achieved with such originality and magisterial authority that they seem self-chosen, as if Byrd would have done the same had he been on a desert island, accountable to no one but himself. Taken individually, his pieces can charm us with their naïve folkiness, delight us with their virtuosic nimbleness, or move us to the depths (try, for instance, his setting of the Catholic lament “Why do I use my paper, ink and pen”).

Taken as a whole, the depth and range of his music is awe-inspiring, and proves that the “Father of English music” is also its greatest master. In his 400th-anniversary year, it’s time to put aside embarrassment about English music once and for all.