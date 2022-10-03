English clubs underwhelming early in Champions League

·5 min read

The Premier League has provided six of the last 10 Champions League finalists and its clubs were by far the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window, strengthening their already-deep squads and weakening some of their European rivals in the process.

No wonder many were anticipating English domination of the Champions League this season.

It's not happened.

After two rounds of the group stage, it has been an underwhelming start by the English teams, with three of the four having already lost a game and far from sure of advancing to the round of 16.

Chelsea is in the most trouble.

After a loss at Dinamo Zagreb in Group E and only a draw at home to Salzburg, Chelsea — champion twice in the past decade and the club which had a Europe-high outlay of nearly $300 million in the summer — heads into a tough double-header against Italian champion AC Milan in a sticky spot and with a new coach still trying to work out his best lineup and formation.

Graham Potter only took charge last month after the firing of Thomas Tuchel, hardly an ideal situation for a team nearing midway through a Champions League group-stage campaign. On the plus side for Chelsea ahead of Wednesday's home game, it rallied to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at the weekend.

Liverpool, meanwhile, opened with a chastening 4-1 loss at Napoli in Group A and might have been in a similarly tough position as Chelsea if it wasn’t for a last-minute goal by Joel Matip to beat Ajax 2-1.

Now, there’s a sense of optimism around the Reds' European hopes, especially given two straight games against last-place Rangers, starting Tuesday — after which Liverpool could be yet in sight of qualification.

Then there's Tottenham, which only beat 10-man Marseille in Group D thanks to two late goals from Richarlison and was then way below par in a surprise loss at Portuguese team Sporting.

Spurs now have two matches against Eintracht Frankfurt, starting in Germany on Tuesday. It goes into the game after a 3-1 defeat in the north London derby at Arsenal.

Manchester City, which routed rival Manchester United 6-3 on Sunday, is the only English team in a strong position after wins over Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund already. Next comes back-to-back games against FC Copenhagen, with City having a good chance of advancing from Group G with two matches to spare. Their first game is on Wednesday.

Here's what else to look out for in the third round of games: DOMINANT MADRID

Defending champion Real Madrid can take full control of its group with a home win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. A victory would give Madrid a five-point lead after only three matches in Group F, considered one of the easiest. Madrid got off to a perfect start to the season in all competitions but was held 1-1 at home against Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid has six points — two more than second-place Shakhtar. Madrid’s big rival, Barcelona, isn’t in such good shape after losing to Bayern Munich last time out. Barca visits Inter Milan on Tuesday in a match that could help decide the second-place qualifier in Group C, with both teams on three points, three behind Bayern.

NAPOLI’S (MANY) OPTIONS

With every match, it seems, Napoli discovers a new weapon. It started with Georgia dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and South Korea center back Kim Min-jae. Then Poland midfielder Piotr Zieliński stood out in the 4-1 win over Liverpool last month, followed by Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori each asserting themselves at center forward during the absence of Victor Osimhen. On Saturday, it was André-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s turn as the Cameroon midfielder scored twice in a win over Torino for his first goals in the Italian league. And now Osimhen could return from injury at Ajax on Tuesday in Group A as the Partenopei look to extend their perfect start to the Champions League and keep intact an unbeaten record across all competitions.

BAYERN BACK IN BUSINESS

Ominously for visiting Plzeň on Tuesday, Bayern Munich has ended talk of a crisis and got back to its traditional dominance in the Bundesliga with a 4-0 rout of Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarian powerhouse traditionally endures a mini-slump early in the season before returning to old strengths for the rest, and it appears to be Plzeň’s misfortune that Julian Nagelsmann’s team seems to have shaken off its insecurities for the return of Europe’s premier club competition. Bayern’s players usually up their performances in the Champions League, too. The only worry for Nagelsmann will be the likely absence of influential players Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich. Both tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

PSG VISITS BENFICA

Benfica and PSG will fight for the outright Group H lead on Wednesday as they both have six points while Juventus and Maccabi Haifa have none. PSG edged Nice 2-1 on Saturday with goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to retain its two-point lead over Marseille in the French league. Center back Presnel Kimpembe and midfielder Marco Verratti were both suspended against Nice and were still injured anyway. Messi was arguably the best player against Nice while Neymar’s form has recently dipped. Nice prevented PSG from creating chances for most of the first half by pressing high up the field. Benfica will look to bully PSG in the middle as the two central midfielders can sometimes be isolated.

MARSEILLE'S NIGHTMARE

Marseille desperately needs a win against Sporting Lisbon after losing the first two games to Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt in Group D. The French club hopes to avoid a repeat of the 2013-14 campaign when it finished the group stage with zero points. Marseille thrashed Angers 3-0 on Friday to remain second in the French league. Striker Alexis Sanchez was rested as he stayed on the bench after playing two full matches for Chile during the international break. Defender Sead Kolasinac is doubtful for Tuesday’s game. Marseille is still unbeaten in the French league but its defensive frailties have been exposed in the more competitive Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th