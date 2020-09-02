24 traffickers convicted amid English Channel migrant crossings

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, by the RNLI. Nearly 1,500 arrived in the UK by small boats in August alone. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Twenty-four people have been convicted or jailed so far this year for facilitating illegal immigration, a Home Office minister has revealed.

Immigration minister Chris Philp made the announcement in response to an urgent question about small boat crossings over the English Channel, though it was not clear if all the convictions were related to these crossings from France to the UK.

Philp told MPs in the House of Commons: “The majority of these crossings are facilitated by ruthless criminal gangs who make money from exploiting migrants who are desperate to come here.

“We’re working with the National Crime Agency to go after those who profit from such misery. Already this year 24 people have been convicted and jailed for facilitating illegal immigration.”

In August alone, nearly 1,500 migrants arrived in the UK on small boats, compared to 94 in January. Philp said the increase in recent months is “completely unacceptable”.

He pointed to the dangers of small boats crossing the Channel as he referred to 28-year-old Abdulfatah Hamdallah, who died in the water near Calais last month.

