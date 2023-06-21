Englehart fills vacated council seat

ENGLEHART - Englehart has a new councillor.

Gary Schaap has been selected by Englehart council to fill the position vacated by Lori Jordan who resigned at the end of March.

Schaap was sworn into his position as councillor on June 7.

Schaap commented in an interview that he wants to help strengthen the town.

He related that through the years he has been involved in a number of volunteer activities for the community, including running a youth group through the Good Shepherd Church in Englehart for about six years.

He then attended Kemptville College and ran a riding school in Englehart for two years.

Schaap then went to Haileybury School of Mines and was the Student Advisory Council sports representative for one term.

He went to work for Manitoulin Transport as a driver and as driver on his back run he delivered food to the food bank for three years.

He has also volunteered with the animal veterinarian clinic, and helped with Englehart’s annual Day in the Park.

"I have volunteered with organizations whenever I have spare time from my job," he said.

He continues to work as a truck driver for Manitoulin.

In the 2018 municipal election, Schaap ran against past mayor Nina Wallace but was unsuccessful in his bid. He also ran for a seat on council in the last municipal election in 2022.

"I figured people wanted to see me do something first before they would trust me with the higher position," he said.

NO NAMES

The Speaker requested the names of the other candidates who had applied for the position but the request was declined.

The choice of councillor was made during an in-camera session of council.

Englehart chief administrative officer Malorie Robinson replied to The Speaker that there were three candidates for the position.

Asked who the others were, she stated, "I'm not sure if the other two would like their names released."

The Speaker sent a request to the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing regarding their opinion about whether full disclosure should be made to the public regarding potential candidates who seek to fill a council seat.

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing media relations/spokesperson Melissa Diakoumeas responded that "if a municipal council decides to appoint a person to a vacant council seat, the council decides what process it will use. The appointee must also consent to the appointment and must be eligible to hold office.

"Municipal council meetings are required to be open to the public with limited exceptions.

"Subject to certain limitations, any person may inspect many of the records under the control of the municipal clerk, including most records considered at a council meeting."

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker