Englehart affirms no chickens allowed

ENGLEHART - Englehart council has decided to continue its prohibition on hens within town limits.

A resident had requested that the town change its animal control bylaw so that Englehart residents would be allowed to keep hens.

"Urban small scale chicken farming is a way to enhance urban agriculture, increase food security and provide greater access to local food," Tyler Fletcher wrote in a letter early in April.

Town chief administrator Malorie Robinson later explained in an email that "when this topic has been brought up and discussed at Council, the main issues were how to enforce the by-law and the extra costs of by-law enforcement."

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker