England's World Cup plans in chaos as Billy Vunipola sent off in crushing defeat by Ireland

Billy Vunipola was penalised for a high tackle on Irish prop Andrew Porter - Getty Images/David Rogers

Ireland 29 England 10

England’s World Cup preparations have been utterly laid to waste. Billy Vunipola, the only specialist No 8 in their 33-man squad, could now join captain Owen Farrell in facing a potential ban that could rule him out of the start of the tournament after receiving a red card during the second half of this crushing victory for Ireland.

In an almost unbelievable twist, once again England were left to chase the game in the final quarter with 14 men after Vunipola was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle to the head of Ireland prop Andrew Porter in the 52nd minute.

With Owen Farrell unable to influence proceedings from the stands, having been left out of the 23-man squad following World Rugby’s appeal against the downgrading of his red card for a dangerous tackle to the head of Wales forward Taine Basham, the spotlight will now shine again on England’s discipline and tackle technique. You simply could not make it up.

This time there would be no rear-guard comeback as there had been against Wales. The stark and uncomfortable truth for Steve Borthwick is that his side were outclassed by the number one side in the world without seemingly ever hitting top gear.

If the fall-out from the Owen Farrell controversy appeared to have a negative impact on England’s display, a potential ban for Vunipola could leave Borthwick’s plans for the crucial World Cup opener against Argentina in ruins. The hearing for World Rugby’s appeal on the downgrading of Farrell’s red card to yellow comes on Tuesday and now England’s legal team must also prepare for Vunipola’s hearing too.

To lose both his captain and only No 8 in his squad to bans, would force Borthwick to rip up his plans and threatens to become a draining distraction ahead of England’s final World Cup warm-up match against Fiji at Twickenham next Saturday.

The day after Storm Betty had wreaked havoc across Ireland, in the balmy late August sunshine it was left to Andy Farrell’s side to inflict more severe damage England’s plans.

Against the number one side in the world, the result and performance lays to bare just where this England side is at present. Thirteen of Ireland’s starting XV were making their first appearance of the season after a week of heavy load training in a warm weather camp in Portugal.

Yet at times this felt like little more than a training run for the Grand Slam champions. If Ireland lacked urgency, England, in what was their third of the summer, barely fired a shot, leaving their most resilient play until the game was gone and down to 14 men, with Kyle Sinckler scoring a try from close range.

Yet ultimately it was a procession for Ireland for their World Cup send-off, with the Lansdowne Road crowd finally finding their full voice after periods of flat atmosphere when Keith Earls scorched over a try, Ireland’s fifth, to cap his 100th cap for his country.

The game had already looked beyond England’s reach at half-time following tries by Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose, with England only able to register a penalty by George Ford despite a brighter start than they had managed in the previous two games against Wales.

The red card to Vunipola, which like Farrell before him, had a yellow card upgraded to red by the television match official bunker, effectively ended any hopes of a comeback. But it was a combination of a lack of discipline, errors and lack of attacking ambition were the roots of this defeat; Vunipola’s dismissal only affected by how much.

It is remarkable to reflect that in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, England twice overwhelmed Ireland with powerhouse displays at a time when Joe Schmidt’s side had started the year as the best side in the world.

Four years on and it feels like the entire World Cup cycle has been a waste for England, while Ireland under Andy Farrell have developed into a fine side.

Questions must be asked about decisions taken by the Rugby Football Union during this period because England should be so much better than this. It is hard not to feel for Borthwick, who has had so little time to make his mark and is now having to deal with real-time crises when he desperately needs to focus on the basics and fast-track an attacking strategy.

Yet England supporters are right to ask why the last four years have not been used to improve a side that reached the World Cup final in Japan.

Ireland march on. Their only concern was an injury to hooker Dan Sheehan, their first-choice hooker, who limped off during the first half.

Otherwise, Farrell senior will have taken great heart from this display, with the chance to intensify their preparations against Samoa in Bayonne next Saturday. Where England go after this, who knows.

One thing seems certain, is that Richard Smith, their KC, faces another busy week presenting more legal cases. Borthwick however will be even busier. He would be wise to assume the worst, given the run of luck he has experienced.

The problem is that the Fiji game, which had been planned to give game time for those not expected to start against Argentina, has now taken on greater significance – but the quality of the opposition will make its value questionable.

Their only consolation is that England’s pool is considerably less of a challenge than the one that awaits Ireland. The sight of South Africa running in 50 points against Wales in Cardiff underscores the fact that the southern hemisphere nations are much more advanced in their preparations, given that they are coming off the back of the Rugby Championship just as the northern hemisphere sides are attempting to kick-start their seasons.