England's World Cup 2022 starting team: pick your XI for Qatar with our formation builder

Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling - England's World Cup starting team: pick your XI for Qatar with our formation builder

England face Wales in their final group stage match in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Gareth Southgate named the same side for the first two matches: an emphatic 6-2 win over Iran and a limp goalless draw with USA.

Notably, Southgate opted not to start Manchester City's Phil Foden – and he didn't feature at all in the second match, despite there not being any known injury or fitness concerns.

How would you set up for the match against Wales? Have your say with the Telegraph World Cup selector.

Despite injury concerns, the Three Lions squad is flush with attacking threats with the likes of Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and James Maddison all vying for position.

To use the squad selector and have your say on the team sheet, first pick which formation England should play. Select “add player” then scroll through the squad and choose who should make the team. Finally, click the icon to share your squad with your friends on Facebook or Twitter.