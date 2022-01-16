England's Wood grabs 5-32 but Australia extends lead to 256

HOBART, Australia (AP) — England fast bowler Mark Wood took five wickets with his pacey short-ball tactics in the fifth Ashes test but Australia still managed to extend its lead to 256 runs on Day 3.

Wood’s figures of 5-32 on Sunday had reduced Australia to 141-8 in the second innings at dinner of the day-night test after it resumed on overnight 37-3.

Alex Carey, who was bowled off a Chris Woakes' no-ball and also overturned an lbw decision against him, was holding the fort at 40 not out. Captain Pat Cummins also successfully overturned a first ball lbw ruling off Wood's sharp yorker and was not out on 12 at the break.

England was bowled out for 188 in reply to the home team’s first-innings effort of 303 after being sent in to bat on Friday.

Wood struck three times with his short balls as night watchman Scott Boland (8) and first-innings century-maker Travis Head (8) both fell caught behind. Steve Smith (27) got a top edge off a mistimed hook against another Wood short ball and was caught at deep fine leg as Australia stuttered to 63-6 inside the first hour.

Carey and Cameron Green (23) both added a valuable 49 runs before Stuart Broad (2-42) broke the stand in his return spell by having Green leg before wicket through television referral. Wood then completed his third five-wicket haul in test matches when he had Mitchell Starc caught at forward short leg with another short ball.

England lost an opportunity to curtail the Australia lead. The home team was ahead by 207 runs when Woakes clean bowled Carey only to see that he had overstepped the line and he was called for a no-ball.

Carey then got another reprieve when he successfully reversed an lbw decision against him off Broad just before the break as Australia tail-enders frustrated England’s bid to wrap up the innings before the first session.

England has already lost the Ashes after dropping the first three test matches before a draw at Sydney.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports