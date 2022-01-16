England's Wood grabs 5-32 but Australia extends lead to 256

  • England's Mark Wood, second right, raises the ball as he celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc for his 5th wicket of the innings during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    1/8

    Australia England Cricket

    England's Mark Wood, second right, raises the ball as he celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc for his 5th wicket of the innings during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • England's Mark Wood, right, celebrates with teammate England's Ollie Pope after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc for his 5th wicket of the innings during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    2/8

    Australia England Cricket

    England's Mark Wood, right, celebrates with teammate England's Ollie Pope after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc for his 5th wicket of the innings during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • England's Mark Wood celebrates dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc for his 5th wicket of the innings during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    3/8

    Australia England Cricket

    England's Mark Wood celebrates dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc for his 5th wicket of the innings during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • England's Stuart Broad, second left, adits with teammates during a review after taking Australia's Cameron Green's wicket LBW during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    4/8

    Australia England Cricket

    England's Stuart Broad, second left, adits with teammates during a review after taking Australia's Cameron Green's wicket LBW during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • England's Stuart Broad, left, celebrates trapping Australia's Cameron Green LBW during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    5/8

    Australia England Cricket

    England's Stuart Broad, left, celebrates trapping Australia's Cameron Green LBW during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Australia's Alex Carey looks to be bowled by England's Chris Woakes but a no-ball is called and Carey is not out during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    6/8

    Australia England Cricket

    Australia's Alex Carey looks to be bowled by England's Chris Woakes but a no-ball is called and Carey is not out during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Australia's Cameron Green bats against England during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    7/8

    Australia England Cricket

    Australia's Cameron Green bats against England during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • England's Mark Wood prepares to bowl to Australia during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    8/8

    Australia England Cricket

    England's Mark Wood prepares to bowl to Australia during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England's Mark Wood, second right, raises the ball as he celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc for his 5th wicket of the innings during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England's Mark Wood, right, celebrates with teammate England's Ollie Pope after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc for his 5th wicket of the innings during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England's Mark Wood celebrates dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc for his 5th wicket of the innings during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England's Stuart Broad, second left, adits with teammates during a review after taking Australia's Cameron Green's wicket LBW during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England's Stuart Broad, left, celebrates trapping Australia's Cameron Green LBW during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia's Alex Carey looks to be bowled by England's Chris Woakes but a no-ball is called and Carey is not out during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia's Cameron Green bats against England during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England's Mark Wood prepares to bowl to Australia during their Ashes cricket test match in Hobart, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOBART, Australia (AP) — England fast bowler Mark Wood took five wickets with his pacey short-ball tactics in the fifth Ashes test but Australia still managed to extend its lead to 256 runs on Day 3.

Wood’s figures of 5-32 on Sunday had reduced Australia to 141-8 in the second innings at dinner of the day-night test after it resumed on overnight 37-3.

Alex Carey, who was bowled off a Chris Woakes' no-ball and also overturned an lbw decision against him, was holding the fort at 40 not out. Captain Pat Cummins also successfully overturned a first ball lbw ruling off Wood's sharp yorker and was not out on 12 at the break.

England was bowled out for 188 in reply to the home team’s first-innings effort of 303 after being sent in to bat on Friday.

Wood struck three times with his short balls as night watchman Scott Boland (8) and first-innings century-maker Travis Head (8) both fell caught behind. Steve Smith (27) got a top edge off a mistimed hook against another Wood short ball and was caught at deep fine leg as Australia stuttered to 63-6 inside the first hour.

Carey and Cameron Green (23) both added a valuable 49 runs before Stuart Broad (2-42) broke the stand in his return spell by having Green leg before wicket through television referral. Wood then completed his third five-wicket haul in test matches when he had Mitchell Starc caught at forward short leg with another short ball.

England lost an opportunity to curtail the Australia lead. The home team was ahead by 207 runs when Woakes clean bowled Carey only to see that he had overstepped the line and he was called for a no-ball.

Carey then got another reprieve when he successfully reversed an lbw decision against him off Broad just before the break as Australia tail-enders frustrated England’s bid to wrap up the innings before the first session.

England has already lost the Ashes after dropping the first three test matches before a draw at Sydney.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Novak Djokovic waits to learn Australian Open fate as judges consider visa verdict

    The men’s world number one faces deportation if the court ruling goes against him

  • Standoff at Texas synagogue ends with all hostages safe, suspect dead

    A 10-hour-long hostage situation at a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area came to a conclusion late Saturday with all of the hostages safe and the suspect dead, law enforcement officials said. An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown locations took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville before noon Saturday, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News. One hostage was released uninjured at about 5 p.m. local time, Colleyville police said.

  • Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

    DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Oilers find new way to leave Connor McDavid out to dry

    It's worth questioning the Edmonton Oilers captain after his failed effort to defend the interest in Evander Kane, but this is just another example of the organization failing its superstar.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said. Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was releas