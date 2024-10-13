England's women's rugby squad edges Canada 21-12 for WXV title

VANCOUVER — England’s women’s rugby team captured a second straight WXV title Saturday, beating Canada 21-12 in the international tournament’s finale.

Maud Muir, Sarah Bern and Zoe Aldcroft each had a try, and Helena Rowland booted three conversions for the Red Roses.

Justine Pelletier and Alex Tessier each touched for Canada. Tessier also contributed a conversion.

The Canadians took the lead midway through the second half, scoring on a penalty, but couldn't hold on to the advantage.

England went undefeated across the tournament and remain atop the world rankings with 20 straight victories. The squad has not lost since falling to New Zealand in the World Cup final back in November 2022.

The world No. 2 Canadians finished with a 2-1-0 record after earlier wins over fourth-ranked France and No. 6 Ireland.

Canada opened the scoring in the fourth minute Saturday after Pelletier picked the ball out of a pile ahead of the goal line. She was taken down, but found room to turn and touch, giving the home side an early 5-0 lead.

The Red Roses were quick to respond with a quick drive up the field.

Alex Matthews collected the ball out of the scrum and sprinted up to the line, where Canada held her off. But the visitors regrouped and Muir powered through traffic for a try. Rowland hit the conversion and England went up 7-5 in the 10th minute.

The two sides then settled in for defensive battle.

England controlled 61 per cent of possession over the first half, but Canada weathered the pressure and created turnovers that forced the visitors back again and again.

The Canadians created a flurry of chances late, including in the 39th minute when Paige Farries came within inches of a try, only to get held up.

England held a 7-5 advantage heading into halftime, but trouble brewed for the Red Roses early in the second frame.

Ellie Killdune was sent to the box in the 44th minute after Canada's Pamphinette Buisa was taken out as she sprinted down the field. The Canadians struggled at first to make use of the advantage, but continued grinding.

In the 51st minute, Tessier slipped through England's line, darted up the field and slid in to touch. She then sent a kick soaring through the uprights to put Canada up 12-7.

Bern restored England's lead in the 67th minute, breaking a Canadian tackle on the goal line and stretching over to touch. Rowland's conversion was good and the Red Roses went up 14-12.

Aldcroft sealed the victory with a try in the 81st minute and Rowland put a final kick through the uprights before the horn sounded.

Earlier Saturday, New Zealand toppled France 39-14.

Now in its second year, the WXV is a three-tiered tournament, with teams in the top division coming from the top three finishers in the Pacific Four Series (Canada, New Zealand and the United States) and Women's Six Nations Championship (England, France and Ireland).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2024.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press