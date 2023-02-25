England's T20 World Cup defeat to South Africa was a body blow – but this is the start, not the end

England's Sarah Glenn and Amy Jones look dejected after losing to South Africa - Reuters

It is desperately disappointing that England will not be in Sunday’s World Cup final but, like everyone involved in the women’s game here, I am absolutely certain this is the start of something, not the end.

England have only been working under Jon Lewis since the tour of the West Indies in December and, until Thursday’s semi-final, they had won every game. It did not quite work out against South Africa, but the gameplan and attitude the coaches are preaching is a shift from what we have known before and is still bedding in. The players are totally committed to the new positive, aggressive mindset, but perhaps this tournament came a little too early.

I was working with the squad in the build-up to this tournament. There is a real freshness to the group, and a new mentality that I have not experienced in almost 10 years around the set-up.

For example, it would be easy to be in awe of this Australia side. It is a real shame that we didn’t make the final because I believe the girls would have taken them on with no fear whatsoever. We don’t have to wait long, though, as they are our opponents in our next major series, the Ashes this summer, which will be played at bigger venues than ever before in England. No-one is shy of saying that while they have had the better of us for a long time, that means nothing. Players are asking “what do we have to lose?”. Lewis does not fear Australia, and that has fed down.

Before the Ashes, players will get more experience in the Women’s Premier League in India, where they – and some of our coaches – will get a good look at our closest rivals, as well as the Fairbreak tournament in Hong Kong, where I will return to action after injury.

There is always some change after big tournaments, but with the Ashes and a series in India later this year, there will not be an overhaul. There is natural growth in this team, though, with 10 of the 15-strong squad in their 20s, and more talented young players banging down the door than ever before. Our domestic game is now fully professional and will produce players, but the fact is we are five years behind Australia on that front.

The U19s making the final of their first ever World Cup showed that the pipeline is healthy (India won, picking players like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, but England did not pick Alice Capsey). And there are players – hopefully myself included! – to come back from injury.

One area of optimism is spin. Sophie Ecclestone is the best in the world, as she showed in the semi-final, while Charlie Dean is 22 and Sarah Glenn 23. They had tougher days in the semi-final but will be better for it and I think by the next T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and ODI World Cup in India, they could be a real handful. They will trouble the Aussies this summer, too.

Sophie Ecclestone celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's Nadine De Klerk - Marco Longari/AFP

Sunday’s final should be a great end to the tournament, with South Africa flying high after an amazing win. Can they trouble Australia, one of the most dominant teams in sport? Australia’s semi-final against India will give them some bit of hope – and take some away, too. India ran them very close, but Australia showed their class and experience to get the win, as they always seem to. They just know how to hold their nerve.

South Africa will receive amazing support again, and need to ride the crest of the wave. They have to test Australia’s depth. Against England, they kept taking wickets, which brought batters who had not spent time at the crease during the tournament in. They can do the same to Australia.

To beat Australia, you have to play pretty much your perfect game. For South Africa, that means a repeat of Thursday’s performance.

Tash Farrant is an ambassador for StepOne