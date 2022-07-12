How England's T20 squad is shaping up for the World Cup

England have not been at full strength in any of their seven T20 matches so far this year. Yet they are only three games – the series against South Africa later this month – away from selecting their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October. Here is how England’s plans are shaping up.

The balance of the side

England’s most fundamental dilemma concerns the balance of their side, and how many bowling options they need. In the final T20 against India at Trent Bridge, England brought in Phil Salt as an extra batsman, with Harry Brook shuffled down to No7.

That is almost certainly the structure England will use in Australia. When Ben Stokes returns to the XI,, it will give England three bowling options – Stokes, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone – in their probable top seven, liberating England to pack their batting. In the last two years, England have oscillated between picking an all-rounder like Sam Curran at N7 and a specialist batsman, but Stokes’s return will make England’s balance clearer. Alongside Stokes, Moeen and Livingstone – who can share four overs between them – England will pick Jos Buttler, as wicketkeeper and captain, three specialist batsmen and four specialist bowlers.

The top three

Buttler’s poor returns with the bat against India do not undermine his status as the most feared T20 opener in the world. Jason Roy’s struggles also have no bearing on England’s World Cup plans, so established is he as the standard-bearer for England’s philosophy.



Who accompanies the pair in England’s top three is an altogether more difficult question. Dawid Malan is the incumbent, and thumped a 39-ball 77 in the final T20 against India. Australian conditions would also seem a good fit for Malan’s strength against pace bowling and ability to exploit good batting wickets to the maximum degree.

Yet there is a sense that No3 is the position best-suited to Stokes when he returns to the T20 international game. Stokes’s T20 record in England’s middle-order is underwhelming, even if it has improved notably since 2020. Batting at three would give Stokes the greatest opportunity to make an impact on a T20 innings – he has still never scored a T20 international half-century for England – and show his full range: from the technique to withstand the new ball to his penchant for attacking spin. While Stokes has not batted as high as three in an England T20 since 2016, more recent success opening in the Indian Premier League suggests that he would be well-suited to the challenge.

England's Ben Stokes in action - REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

It would not be completely outlandish for Joe Root, whose reverse-ramp embodies how he has expanded his game, to mount a claim for a T20 recall. Australia’s bounce and large boundaries could be to his advantage, placing a value on technically proficient top-order players and making twos more valuable than on smaller outfields. But Root has not played a T20 international since May 2019.

Middle-order

The greatest scope for improvement in England’s batting is, perhaps, less one of personnel than of flexibility. With seven frontline batters, England should be liberated both to attack against the new ball and then shuffle their middle-order players up and down depending on the conditions and opponents.



Rather than thinking by batting positions, England have the depth and range of talents to think by roles instead. Most obviously, Moeen is best deployed attacking spin in the middle overs, and ensuring that England can field a pair of left- and right-handers. Livingstone, who failed in the opening two matches against India when he walked out during the Powerplay, is most valuable to England entering in the second half of the innings.



Like Buttler, Jonny Bairstow is a rare T20 batsman, adept at two vastly contrasting roles: opening, or the more difficult role of controlling the innings from fourth in the order. Since 2020 England have used Bairstow at four in their first-choice T20 side, a move designed to maximise his destructiveness against spin. Bairstow is in phenomenal form and has excelled as an opener in the IPL, but seems unlikely to bat in the top three unless England suffer injuries.

England's Liam Livingstone hits a six during the '3rd Vitality IT20' Twenty20 International cricket match between England and India - LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Alongside Bairstow, Moeen and Livingstone, the dynamic Brook is the most likely other batsman in England’s middle-order. Despite a torrid Big Bash campaign, Brook has acquired a feeling of being English batting’s coming man; his breezy cameos against India confirmed that he has moved ahead of Phil Salt and Sam Billings. While No7 is a different role to Brook’s customary four or five, it is one well-suited to his marked preference for pace bowling rather than spin – he has an outstanding strike rate of 164 against pace in all T20, compared with 130 against spin – and penchant for fast starts.

Spin

Who is the most irreplaceable man in England limited-overs cricket? With apologies to Buttler and Jofra Archer, the answer has been clear for several years: Adil Rashid, who offers England spin-bowling potency of a different order to anyone else.



Rashid’s skill and guile will be essential in Australia. Spinners have often excelled with the new ball down under, as Rashid himself did for South Australia in the Big Bash way back in 2010-11.



Yet there is a chance that England won’t select a specialist back*up spinner for Rashid, instead relying on Moeen and Livingstone for auxiliary spin. Matt Parkinson struggled against India, and his lack of prowess with the bat or in the field also lessens his appeal as a back-up.



Instead, the England Lions series against South Africa this week doubles as a chance for England to explore three other options. Rehan Ahmed is a leg-spinning all-rounder of huge promise - but he only turns 18 next month and the T20 World Cup is likely to come too soon.

That leaves two other intriguing options, both altogether later developers. Jake Lintott is a cricketer of the ilk rarely seen in England - a left-arm wrist spinner. A fine campaign in The Hundred last summer elevated him in England’s thinking. Lintott might enjoy only a short period in international cricket before opponents have familiarised themselves with him; it would make sense if England use him very sparingly before the World Cup, to try to ensure that his novelty value helps to win matches during the tournament.

The final option, Benny Howell, is not a spinner at all, but instead delivers the ball at close to 80mph with a beguiling array of variations. “I’m a hybrid,” he has said. “I’m closer to a quick spinner than a medium pacer.” Howell says that he has 13 different variations – including three different types of knuckleballs – and tends to bowl in the middle of the innings, when spinners are normally deployed. He could also bat at eight.

Benny Howell of Gloucestershire bowls during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Gloucestershire and Middlesex at Seat Unique Stadium - Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Pace bowling

After a torrid winter, Chris Jordan’s performances against India re-established his place in England’s first-choice T20 attack, operating largely in the middle overs and at the death. Alongside him England hope to call upon Mark Wood’s pace in Australia; the tournament will almost certainly come too soon for Archer, with Olly Stone an option if Wood were to be injured too.

Two other England bowlers made significant strides against India. Reece Topley was player of the match at Trent Bridge, showing the value his back-of-a-length style can have with new and old ball alike, and might now be seen as England’s leading left-armer. Richard Gleeson made a huge impression in his maiden series, bowling at pace approaching 90mph and showing the versatility to operate in all three phases of the innings. Those two might well have edged above Tymal Mills, who has outstanding pedigree as a death bowler but, after suffering injuries, has not been at his best this year.



Chris Woakes was outstanding with the new ball during the last T20 World Cup, taking six wickets at an average of 13 apiece while conceding just 5.2 runs an over. He remains highly regarded in England’s set-up, viewed as the most potent new-ball bowler and a useful death hitter, and is likely to remain in the first-choice XI if he is fully fit. A side with seven bowling options could also limit the need for him to bowl at the death.



There is probably only room for one of the left-arm allrounders, David Willey and Sam Curran, in the squad. Curran’s batting is more dangerous, but Willey has a better pedigree taking wickets with the new ball. The choice might depend on whether this player is viewed as a candidate for No7 – which would favour Curran - or one of the four specialist bowling slots, which would seem likelier given that England already have three all-rounders in their most likely top six.



It adds up to a side notably stronger with the bat than the ball. With a specialist batsman at seven, England will double down on these traits - and back themselves to out-hit any opponents.

Potential T20 World Cup squad

The starting XI

Jason Roy

Jos Buttler (c/wk)

Ben Stokes

Jonny Bairstow

Moeen Ali

Liam Livingstone

Harry Brook

Chris Woakes

Chris Jordan

Mark Wood

Adil Rashid

Also on the plane

Dawid Malan

Reece Topley

Richard Gleeson

The final spot



David Willey / Sam Curran / Jake Lintott / Benny Howell