England's Stuard Broad tells frustrated Jofra Archer to realign Test cricket expectations

Jofra Archer has been told to lower his expectations by fellow fast bowler Stuart Broad after a challenging first overseas trip with England.

Archer took 22 wickets at a stellar average of 20.27 during the drawn Ashes series, having earlier starred in England’s historic World Cup triumph, during a breakout summer where he was regularly exceeding 90mph.

However, he has taken a combined two for 182 on the flat surfaces of New Zealand, where he is still familiarising himself with a Kookaburra that does not move as lavishly as the Dukes ball he is accustomed to back in England.

Broad, who took four for 73 on day two of the second Test before England closed on 39 for two in response to New Zealand’s 375 all out, has urged his junior England team-mate not to be too downhearted.

Broad said: “He’s never experienced anything like it. He said (in the innings defeat at Mount Maunganui) he’d never gone through a day without taking a wicket but he’s still so new to this level of cricket.

“These pitches are tough work to get wickets on, you can’t expect to come and get five for 30 on pitches like this.

“He still judges himself on the wickets he takes but once he gets past 50 Tests he won’t do that, he’ll play on too many flat ones. He’s been a bit disappointed because he’s used to making things happen in cricket.

“Sometimes away from home, the game isn’t played at the speed we’re used to; the excitement’s not there, the pace isn’t there and the nip’s not there.

“I don’t think the Kookaburra ball is his best friend at the minute but it will be when he realises that every away pitch isn’t like these.”

Only Broad among England’s bowling attack has a lower economy rate than Archer, who has only gone beyond 90mph on a handful of instances on this tour and has been urged to keep his situation in perspective.

Broad, who took his tally to 471 wickets in his 134th Test on Saturday, added: “His economy rate has been really good, his areas have been great.

“I said to him when he had a none-for ‘you’d take your World Cup and Ashes for a couple of games without wickets. You can’t get a six-for every time you step on the field. Just lower your expectations, enjoy being here and speak to someone in England who is cold in November. You’re playing cricket in New Zealand; it’s good’.”

Broad is convinced the 24-year-old, with whom he has opened the bowling on this tour, will see his fortunes improve in England’s next assignment as they travel to South Africa for a four-Test series.

Broad added: “I’m just encouraging him to look forward to South Africa – that’s a better place to bowl.”

