How England's scrum went up a level - Getty Images/Paul Harding

When you have a scrum, 16 players are locked in and the opposition are five metres back. It remains a hugely important attacking weapon as well, because with most rucks and contact areas now there is less space to exploit. England scored their first try through Anthony Watson from a scrum in Cardiff.



In terms of what you need for a successful scrum, it starts with stability. Ellis Genge against Wales was penalised for his height - he has to hit up. When I was refereeing the scrums, in terms of what I wanted to see from the front-rows I would compare it to hitting a dartboard - you need to be hitting that bullseye mark and above when you are engaging. If you hit below that, there is a good chance you are going to cause a scrum to go down. As a loosehead your height needs to be good, and the tighthead needs to be square, not angling in and not pulling onto the arm of the loosehead to crank him down.



If you look at that first example from the Wales-England game, I would have said that Tomas Francis and Genge were just as guilty as each other and it should probably have been reset. Francis' bind was a bit short, but you could hear him telling the referee 'I can't get a long bind because the loosehead is hinging down'.

Then at the second example, Ellis wasn't hitting up which therefore caused an issue and he was penalised.

I refereed Ellis and Kyle Sinckler many times. When both props are on song you have to make sure that the opposition front row is not hinging or hitting down, in order for Sinckler to bring his power into the game. When they bought into what I wanted I would say to both Ellis and Kyle; 'I will reward you with no issues whatsoever as long as you are giving me a legal picture. You need to trust me that if the opposition are illegal then I will deal with them. But, it's difficult for me to deal with them when you're already angling in or hitting down or binding on the arm'. When they bought into that they were very powerful, as we saw with the scrums against New Zealand in that 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final. They need to be legal and strong, and trust that the referee will deal with the opposition.



In terms of whether referees rely on perception, if you look back on my games you would often see that I would penalise a scrum which appeared clearly dominant. And the reason for that was they were often dominant because they were scrumming illegally - driving in and across, shoving early.

Referees like an easy decision in the scrum, and it's one of the areas that needs to be refereed better. Players need to buy in, so it's not all the referee's fault, but the officiating and recognition of illegality needs to be improved. The perception is that if one side is going forward the referee will reward the dominant scrum, when they should really only reward it when it's legal. Players perceived to be in a weaker scrum can feel the need to match the opposition's illegality, and then you have two illegal front rows. They wonder: 'what's the point in me being legal yet being shoved backwards and penalised?' Which is why referees have to get that trust from the players.



Wales had an issue a few years back with Gethin Jenkins where referees believed that he was scrummaging in and across, and that he was going to be the cause of the problems in the scrum. It took a lot of work from Robin McBryde, the Wales scrum coach, Warren Gatland and myself to get Gethin to change and alter that perception. Wales did manage to do that - he was a good scrummager and doing so legally, which led to referees viewing him differently.



Dan Cole's return for England has been noticeable too, winning a scrum penalty with his first bit of Test action in nearly four years against Scotland. The old saying form is temporary, class is permanent comes to mind and he's shown that he can still be a strong scrummager.

Overall I think the perception about England's scrum is starting to change after taking a hit during the autumn against South Africa. In the win over Wales it was evenly matched - I didn't watch the game and think either scrum were much stronger. But against France and Ireland they are going to have to be on top of their game, because those two scrums give both teams a crucial platform for how they play the game. France in particular are known for having a strong scrum, so if England can get parity that perception of their scrummaging in the long term will begin to change. It's going to be a really interesting battle.