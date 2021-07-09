England's R number rises to between 1.2 to 1.5

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated to have risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, the government's latest weekly estimate said on Friday, with the daily growth rate of infections picking up pace once more.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.5 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 other people. Last week, it was estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.3.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 7%, compared with 2% and 5% last week.

