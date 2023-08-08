England's quarter-final, Women’s World Cup 2023: When is it and how to watch on TV

England have reached the quarter-finals - but only after a penalty shootout - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

England’s 2023 World Cup continues but only after they scraped past last-16 opponents Nigeria following a penalty shootout.

Their reward is a quarter-final match against Colombia, who got past Jamaica to reach the last eight. Those two teams play each other on Tuesday in Melbourne.

Looking further ahead, the Lionesses, if victorious in their quarter-final, could then play a semi-final against either Australia, France or Morocco.

What and when is it?

Kick-off is at 11.30am UK time (8.30pm Sydney local time) on Saturday, August 12.

Where is the match being played?

England’s quarter-final against either Colombia will be at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

How to watch

Broadcasting rights for the Women’s World Cup are being shared between BBC and ITV. Because the BBC got the first pick of the round-of-16 games (and chose England’s match with Nigeria), ITV will broadcast England’s quarter-final on Saturday.

What do I need to know about Colombia?

World ranking: 25

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning the 2022 Copa America Femenina semi-final against Argentina. They were eventually beaten 1-0 by Brazil thanks to a first-half Debinha penalty.

Who is their manager?

Nelson Abadía has been involved in the coaching of Colombia for almost a decade, having been an assistant to Fabián Taborda before succeeding his boss to become manager in 2017.

Who is their key player?

Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo was just 17 years old when she was named Player of the Tournament at the 2022 Copa America, where she scored the winning goal for Colombia in the semi-final against Argentina to send her country to the World Cup. A year on and she is still one of the brightest young talents in the women’s game; she signed for Las Blancas in February, making her debut in March and scoring in her second appearance for the club.

What is their record at the World Cup?

Colombia are making their third appearance at the World Cup. They failed to progress past the group stages at their first attempt in 2011, but made it to the knockout stages in 2015, being beaten by eventual champions the United States. During the 2015 tournament they produced a famous upset with victory over France, which remains their only win in the competition to date.

What is their record at this World Cup?

Colombia topped Group H, beating South Korea and heavyweights Germany in their opening matches before losing to Morocco. Catalina Usme’s goal was enough to get past Jamaica in the last-16.

Who is in England’s squad?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)