England's next generation: The U20 stars of tomorrow that could break into Steve Borthwick's squad

England’s Under-20 World Championship campaign is over following Sunday’s 52-31 semi-final loss to France, but there have been enough promising performances for Steve Borthwick to be excited about the future talent coming off the conveyor belt.

This year’s championship in South Africa is the first edition of the tournament since the pandemic, and looking back now on the 2019 tournament makes for interesting reading when you consider which players have kicked on to higher honours.

The 2019 championship produced Paolo Garbisi and Ange Capuozzo (Italy), Mateo Carreras (Argentina) now at Newcastle Falcons, Ewan Ashman (Scotland) who was the tournament’s top try scorer, plus Dewi Lake (Wales).

As for the English contingent, Joe Heyes, Alfie Barbeary, Nic Dolly, Joel Kpoku, Ted Hill, Tom Willis, Marcus Smith, Fraser Dingwall, Cam Redpath and Ollie Hassell-Collins are some of the players who have gone to work with the England senior side, or in the cases of Kpoku and Redpath have either moved to France or opted to play for Scotland.

Who from the 2023 crop could follow those players above into being involved with the England senior side in the coming years?

Chandler Cunningham-South

Position: No 8

Club: Harlequins

Age: 20

The obvious place to start, given that Cunningham-South already looks ready for Test rugby given his size and power from the back of the scrum. Playing 22 matches for London Irish last season in the Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup gave Cunningham-South plenty of exposure to senior rugby and he impressed, scoring a notable try in the Christmas win over Saracens.

Cunningham-South arrived at London Irish from well off the grid having grown up in New Zealand, but he was drafted straight into the England under-20 setup before he had even played a game for the club.

Reported interest in bringing him back to New Zealand following London Irish’s demise isn’t surprising when you consider his performances for the club and England last season, with his semi-final try against France - peeling around off a lineout move and going through two tacklers - a complete power mismatch.

As he joins Harlequins there are still creases in his game to iron out. A yellow card for a dangerous tackle against Australia in the second half was followed by England letting a lead slip to draw 22-22.

And how Harlequins combine him with Alex Dombrandt, either using him as back-up option or trying to play the two of them together with Cunningham-South moved to blindside flanker, will be one to monitor. All that being said, Cunningham-South’s potential is enormous.

Lewis Chessum

Position: Lock

Club: Leicester Tigers

Age: 20

Older brother Ollie will be a familiar name and there is every chance that both brothers could end up in the England squad down the road, with Lewis having trained with the senior squad during the Six Nations.

Lewis, the taller brother by two inches at 6ft 9in, captained the England U20 side in both the Six Nations and at the World Championship and showed impressive speed to set up the opening try of the semi-final against France for Sam Harris.

Chessum is yet to make his Premiership debut, following a number of appearances over the past two seasons in the Premiership Rugby Cup and time on loan at Championship side Nottingham, and there is still plenty of competition at lock for Leicester with the arrivals of Sam Carter and Mike Williams to compete with Ollie Chessum, Cam Henderson, George Martin and Harry Wells.

But regular involvement in the league feels like the logical next step for the England U20s captain who, if he can continue to work on his skill-set to match his athleticism, could be some player.

Afolabi Fasogbon

Position: Tighthead prop

Club: Gloucester

Age: 18

London Irish’s academy frequently churned out high-quality backs over the past decade - see Henry Arundell for the latest example - but the emergence of Fasogbon seemed to have everyone at the club excited, with his subsequent signing by Gloucester a shrewd bit of business.

Powerful and athletic, Fasogbon caught the eye with his scrummaging work against both eventual U20 finalists Ireland and France in recent weeks. In the semi-final Fasogbon frequently forced France’s loosehead prop Louis Penverne to collapse, winning multiple penalties as a result.

Still only 18, Fasogbon has a couple more seasons ahead of him within the U20 setup and will now be managed carefully by Gloucester’s assistant and academy forwards coach, Trevor Woodman (there are worse mentors to have than former World Cup-winning props).

Cassius Cleaves

Position: Wing

Club: Harlequins

Age: 20

Harlequins as you know are not exactly lacking firepower out wide, boasting the league’s top try scorer in Cadan Murley and with Louis Lynagh, Tyrone Green, Nick David and the emerging Oscar Beard in their squad. Having all those options means that Cleaves is still waiting to make his Premiership debut, but the glimpses we have seen in the Premiership Rugby Cup and with England’s U20s have been enough to suggest that he can do some damage at senior level.

His try late on in the semi-final was a good example of what Cleaves can do, exploiting the space left by France’s Paul Costes rushing out of the defensive line by taking a deep pass from Rekeiti Ma’asi-White before breaking clear.

Tries also against Fiji and Australia, with his score against the Junior Wallabies featuring a brillant sidestep and tight footwork out wide to finish in the corner, made him one of the top threats in the U20 competition, backing up his excellent first try for Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup last season when he picked up a bouncing ball and raced home from 60 metres out. Now he just needs to find his way into the Harlequins matchday squad.

Louie Johnson

Position: Fly-half/full-back

Club: Newcastle Falcons

Age: 20

One of the more intriguing selection calls ahead of the semi-final given that Johnson had not started at fly-half for England this season, having been used either off the bench or at full-back with Harlequins’ Connor Slevin at No 10.

However it was Johnson who was chosen to start against France, managing the game well and showing some sharp thinking to pounce for an interception, leading to England’s second try in the semi-final scored by Alex Wills.

Johnson has only featured in the Premiership Rugby Cup for Newcastle so far but that might be about to change, with Tian Schoeman released and Brett Connon, Josh Thomas and new signing Rory Jennings the remaining options at fly-half for the Falcons.

