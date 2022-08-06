England's netball gold medal hopes over after semi-final loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
England's netball gold medal hopes over after semi-final loss
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jess Thirlby
    English netball player and from 2019 head coach of the England national netball team

If revenge is a dish best served cold then Australia dished up hosts England a liberal portion of double helpings.

Four years after Helen Housby’s last-gasp heroics denied them netball gold on the Gold Coast, in front of their disbelieving home fans, they plucked the Roses petal by petal in a one-sided Commonwealth Games semi-final.

Jess Thirlby’s team arrived with confidence brimming after a win over world champions New Zealand, in contrast the Diamonds were reeling from a shock defeat to Jamaica, who they now take on in Sunday’s final.

However, they took the lead early and never relinquished it, their high pressure game asking questions that England simply failed to answer.

They will now need to reset their sights on another match with the Silver Ferns for bronze, the same medal they won at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

"We need to acknowledge this loss and own it," said captain Natalie Metcalf.

"We're a really close group and we don't want to leave the Games with nothing to show for it.

"They got ahead too early, too soon and we gave ourselves too much work to do. We just didn't look after our turn on ball well enough.

"We're taking lots of confidence from the fact we beat New Zealand in the group stages and there is still so much to play for.

"We're gutted not to be able to make the final but it's really important that we regroup and pull together. We've got to look at what went wrong and correct that."

Thirlby made changes to her starting line-up, drafting in the experienced Jo Harten to replace the in-form Eleanor Cardwell in front of the post.

But that wasn't where the game was lost. The experienced Geva Mentor, in her six Games appearance, struggled to exert herself on Australia's free-scoring Gretel Bueta, while the Diamonds had a vice-like grip on centre court, England clearing missed Serena Guthrie, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

“Sport is brutal," said Thirlby. "If you play well and lose, you can get your head around it but we just gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

"There was nothing in there we didn't expect but we were found wanting for ball and that's

uncharacteristic for us. Australia were too smart but we expected more of ourselves.”

Thirlby knows what it's like to lose a semi-final at the Commonwealth Games on home soil - and then the bronze medal consolation game that follows it.

And Housby, the hero four years ago, said they'll be no wallowing in this defeat, while admitting England were less than impressed by some of the officiating calls in the game.

"They were better and smarter than us, we had periods in the game where we matched them but they were not consistent," she said.

"A medal is still a medal, so playing for bronze against New Zealand is going to be huge. We've got one over on them already but you can't rely on that.

"Having a loss like that really puts into perspective everything we have to work on so we’ll go back to the drawing board and hopefully come back really strong."

National Lottery players raise more than £30 million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. Find out how your numbers make amazing happen at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • England’s gold medal hopes over as Australia dominate netball semi-final

    <strong>England 51-60 Australia</strong>: Captain Natalie Metcalf has urged the hosts to ensure they don’t leave the Commonwealth Games empty handed as they next face New Zealand for the bronze

  • Kylie Jenner Goes Sultry in a Little Black Dress and Smokey Eye

    Kylie Jenner leaned into her inner bombshell while out in London last night, dressing up in a black strapless mini dress while out with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

  • Watch: Jeff Bezos’s Polarizing 417-Foot Megayacht Just Made a Stealth Escape Into a Dutch Port

    No bridges were harmed during the making of this video.

  • Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 3 Years of Being Together: 'You Make Everything Better'

    "Most wonderful three years ever," Zooey Deschanel wrote in a sweet tribute to boyfriend Jonathan Scott on Instagram Friday

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Young P.E.I. hockey players 'inspired' by new U-18 female teams

    Female hockey players on P.E.I. will have more opportunities to play at a high level this season — and hockey fans will have two more teams to cheer for. Prince Edward Island will have two teams joining the under-18 Maritime Major Female Hockey League. They'll join six other teams based in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The Island's top under-18 male players have long had the opportunity to travel and play in a Maritime league. For the females, however, it's a first. Erin Ostridge, chair of the

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canada's St. Clair College competes in first-ever Commonwealth Esports Championships

    It's a game that's described as "soccer, but with rocket-powered cars," and a team from Windsor, Ont., is so good at it, they're representing Canada at the first-ever Commonwealth Esports Championships in England this week. St. Clair College's Rocket League team will compete against seven other countries, including England, Kenya, India, Jamaica, Wales, Australia and South Africa, at the inaugural event in Birmingham, England. "We're very confident going into the games," said Josh "Comp" Byrne,