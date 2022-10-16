England's 'giant' — Dom Young ready to take World Cup by storm

Dom Young - Getty Images

Sitting in his post-match press conference, 30 minutes after England opened their World Cup campaign by obliterating Samoa, Shaun Wane wasted no time in getting stuck into his analysis of what his side did right - and wrong - with breakout star Dom Young.

“We did some really good things today but we can improve, without any shadow of a doubt. Do you agree Dom?” said the England coach. “Yes, 100 per cent,” replied winger Young, who scored twice on his Test debut and was sat next to his boss.

“Thank God for that,” said the uncompromising Wane. Cue laughter all round. Life for a rugby league coach does not get much better.

Ten tries, eight different scorers, no injury concerns, and a proverbial two fingers to all the critics who had questioned him and his players during the build-up.

But if Wane was all smiles after a victory which encouraged hopes that England can be genuine World Cup contenders, then consider the latest chapter in Young’s remarkable story.

The 21-year-old Yorkshiremen made his Super League debut for Huddersfield Giants aged 17 but, with first-team opportunities limited, he flew to Australia to join Newcastle Knights just over two years ago.

It was some leap of faith. Young made his first-team debut for the Knights last year, though, and scored 14 tries in 20 appearances this term, prompting Wane to pick him in his 24-man World Cup squad.

After two expertly-taken tries against Samoa – first galloping clear inside the right channel to score before diving over acrobatically for his second – Young more than vindicated Wane’s faith.

Dom Young scores his second try against Samoa - Getty Images

“It was a dream come true to be honest,” said Young. “A lot of people over here probably haven’t seen too much of me, with me playing in Australia. But every time I step on the field, I try and do what’s best for the team and work hard.

“Luckily I got a bit of space today and could show what I was about. I’m going to remember this day for the rest of my life.”

At 6ft 6in and almost 17st, Young is a giant of a man, albeit a fairly laconic one. That his mother hails from a family of Newcastle United-supporting Geordies merely added to an emotionally fraught occasion.

“My mum’s side of the family are all Geordies,” added Young with a huge smile after scoring twice at the Gallowgate End. “I could see my Grandma and my mum were extra proud after the game.

“It was really nice to see them there as they don’t get an opportunity to watch me week in and week out when I’m over there. It was a special day.”

Wane will ring the changes for Saturday’s game against France in order to fully utilise his squad as England bid to move a step closer to the quarter-finals.

Whether or not Young plays remains to be seen but Wane’s relentless approach will keep the winger on his toes.

Young said: “There are always things to improve on and that’s what I’ll look at tomorrow to see where I can get better. I’m the kind of player that’s never happy, never satisfied. I always want to be the best version of myself – I always want more.”

With Jack Welsby opening the scoring, Young touching down twice and Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Elliott Whitehead (two), Tommy Makinson, George Williams and Tom Burgess also on target, England overflowed with self-belief.

“We’ve got a great set of players and I think we can win the World Cup,” Young declared. Everyone was talking about how good the Samoa team was and we put 60 points on them. We don’t mind being the underdogs, though. We will just turn up and go about our business each week.”