England's bowling support cast is falling apart — this is what they do at Lord's

Moeen Ali endured a tough return to Test after struggling with a finger injury - PA/Mike Egerton

It was third time lucky for Australia when chasing a target at Edgbaston. In 1981 they had been set only 151 to beat England and failed, lamentably. In 2005 they had been set 282 and lost by two runs, thrillingly. This time, in pursuit of 281, they won by two wickets.

Or rather it was not luck at all. They won because they paced the tempo of their run-chase exactly right.

Back in 1981 Australia stalled in mid-innings through their timidity and laid themselves open to Ian Botham as his lordship was then. Botham had not been bowling well, only a shade over medium-pace, until England’s captain Michael Brearley riled him with the jibe of “the side-step queen” because of the way he was approaching the bowling crease half-heartedly. Whereupon England’s lion roared again.

On that sultry Sunday afternoon Allan Border, great batsman though he became, went a long way to contribute to Australia’s stalling as he mustered 40 off 175 balls.

It was not a mistake that Usman Khawaja repeated: his 65 off 197 balls kept just enough momentum going and put miles into the legs of England’s bowlers, of whom Moeen Ali was injured and James Anderson apparently so, until they were softened up for Pat Cummins to pummel.

Australia pottered along at below two runs an over in that Edgbaston Test of 1981 before Botham huffed and puffed and blew their house down. After 67 overs of their second innings chase, Australia were all out for 121 to lose by 30 runs, scored at 1.8 an over.

In 2005 they set off too breezily: it was cameos all the way, even if silky-smooth like Damien Martyn’s, but nobody played the platform innings as Khawaja did. On that final Sunday morning, eight wickets down, it was left to Shane Warne and Brett Lee to swot away in hope not expectation, and they did, but neither could quite match the icy determination of Cummins, who clubbed his team home with his match-winning 44.

Usman Khawaja who hit his first test century in England anchored most of Australia’s successful run chase - Getty Images/Geoff Caddick

In falling short by two runs, Australia scored at 4.3 an over, a very high rate for those days, before a 20-over World Cup had ever been staged. Cummins and his team found the right balance in between.

Ben Stokes, moreover, laboured under several disadvantages which his eminent predecessors did not have to endure: no fully effective spinner, for a start. In 1981 John Emburey kept a lid on one end before the lion was roused, and nobody went after him, not even Border who became a supreme exponent against spin. Martin Kent, at number six, kept not only Australia but England in the game by scoring a tentative ten off 45 balls.

In 2005 Michael Vaughan had Ashley Giles to hold an end, at least until Warne went after him on the final morning. He did not have a spinner with a raw spinning finger, who summoned up a perfect offbreak to dismiss Travis Head, but could manage no more. Joe Root gamely offered some control, and a brilliant return catch, but not Lyon’s persistent danger.

Stokes laboured under a couple of other disadvantages which denied him and his fellow seamers of vital lateral movement during Australia’s run-chase. Brearley and his bowlers were allowed to put saliva on the ball, which has been banned since covid 19. It used to promote swing, either by keeping one side polished or by soaking one side so that it was heavier than the other.

In 2005 Vaughan had reverse-swing to get England over the line. He used his orthodox swing bowler Matthew Hoggard for but a handful of overs in Australia’s second innings, then called on Andrew Flintoff and Simon Jones, both experts in reverse-swing, as well as Steve Harmison.

No such scope for Stokes: Anderson did not or could not bowl after tea by when the ball was ageing, and the storms of Sunday afternoon had soaked much of Edgbaston’s square and all the outfield. No abrasive surface to rough up one side of the ball for Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and - in his final desperate fling - Stokes himself.

Khawaja, Cummins, Lyon: doughty senior players who have toured England often before and were not intimidated by the Edgbaston roar. Anderson and Moeen: injured bowlers who could not be adequately replaced. It is no reflection on Stokes’s captaincy that he did not pluck two more rabbits out of his hat. On the basis of what he has done in transforming England from no-hopers a year ago into sturdy candidates for these Ashes, even after this opening defeat, he can look Brearley and Vaughan in the eye: three of the best captains England have ever had.