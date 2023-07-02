England's Ashes hopes are not all lost – but they must learn from Lord's stupidity

Ben Stokes' (left) incredible 155 in vain as Australia win at Lord's by 43 runs - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

I hope England are honest enough inside their inner circle to accept that the first innings madness was what cost them the Test match. If they do that and they learn then they can win at Headingley. If they don’t and continue to play the expansive game all the time then the Ashes will be done at Leeds.



England’s batting was stupid and reckless across lots of the match at Lord’s. What we saw from England and Ben Stokes in the second innings, from 45-4, was brilliant. But I think it has exposed England’s batting in the first innings.

I think it’s almost impossible against this Australian team to win three Tests on the trot. But just win at Headingley first and you never know, especially with Stokes in the side.



I have never known an England cricketer overcome the impossible as often as Stokes. We saw it in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s, we saw it in the Headingley Ashes Test in 2019 and we saw it again in this Test.



I know the result was different, but Stokes’s innings was every bit as incredible as what he did in Leeds four years ago. The way he soaks up pressure, backs himself and has the skill and self-belief to seize the moment - it really is remarkable. What a cricketer he is.



Stokes has a superpower. He seems to thrive on adversity and pressure. He loves it more when it gets tough and when you think he has half a body not working – it’s his toughness that shines through. It’s his clarity of play when it matters and power of clean striking – only a very small few in the history of the game have been able to produce that.



We are so lucky to have him as England Test captain. He now has the biggest challenge and that’s to inspire his troops to an incredible comeback in the series from this impossible position. And we know he likes the impossible

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Stokes. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/IYcOHTQoU9 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

At Lord’s England did expose some cracks in the Australians. Their short-pitched bowling tactics exposed some real vulnerabilities. And it’s given them a template that they can use in the rest of the series – a plan for when the pitch is flat and the ball is old, which was always the concern for England against this bowling attack.



But ultimately to only bat 76.2 overs in the first innings is what’s created the problems for England. With England 188-1 at Lord’s in the first innings, a sunny day and good batting conditions and Nathan Lyon injured, England had a real chance to bat big. They should have been thinking – let’s bat 120, 130 overs here, get lots of overs into their seamers.



Instead we saw England’s batsmen fall into such an obvious trap. Five batsmen lost their wickets to short balls. It actually cost them in the second innings too.

Ollie Pope was beaten for pace - late on his hook against Cameron Green’s short ball

Had England batted longer in the first innings, Australia’s seamers wouldn’t have been as fresh in the second innings and it would have been much harder for them.



Twice in two weeks we’ve seen England play some very good cricket at times but also braindead cricket which has let Australia into the game. They’ve shown they can play some magnificent cricket - but they’re also making it too hard for themselves.



It’s not just the sloppiness with the bat. There’s also been too many dropped catches and sloppiness in the field. Australia scored 74 extras this Test match – that’s far too many. You can’t afford to be so generous against a team as good as Australia.



A team that has Don Bradman is the only team in Ashes history to have come from 2-0 down. That’s the size of the challenge that England are facing now.



With the way that England play we can be sure they’ll be three results, unless one Test is completely ruined by rain. But to get the wins that they need England have to play smarter cricket at times.



When you lose by such small margins – two wickets at Edgbaston, 43 runs at Lords – the team aren’t doing their jobs if they don’t highlight and address those little mistakes that they’re making. That’s what should really frustrate England – they’ve almost been defeated by themselves more than the Australians.



But what we’ve seen is again great drama, a great spectacle for Ashes cricket. And, of course, the drama of a moment that questions the spirit of the game. Jonny Bairstow was dozy but would you want that on your captaincy reign?

Story continues

Jonny Bairstow is run out! ❌



A MASSIVE moment in this Test match. pic.twitter.com/CyNn0JUYSI — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

Jonny should have looked back to Carey to ask for the nod to leave his ground. He didn’t so the Aussies were in their right.



Pat Cummins’s a great guy – it was up to him to potentially say he didn’t want it to stand and withdraw the appeal. Ultimately that’s a moment he might look back on and say maybe we should have given Jonny a bit more leeway. But Pat’s 2-0 up now.



This England side talk great, talk so positively about the entertainment but ultimately it’s about winning. This Australian side know everything about winning. That’s what England need to overcome now.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.