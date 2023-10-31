England's Alex Greenwood carried off on stretcher after head clash

England were 1-0 down when Alex Greenwood went off with a head injury in Belgium

England defender Alex Greenwood was taken off on a stretcher and received lengthy treatment following a clash of heads during their Women's Nations League match with Belgium.

Greenwood, 30, clashed with Belgium forward Jassina Blom and was treated for almost 12 minutes in Leuven.

The Manchester City centre-back was eventually replaced in the 32nd minute by Chelsea's Jess Carter.

Supporters applauded as Greenwood was carried off on a stretcher.

There was concern from team-mates who stood around Greenwood offering support as she received treatment from the medical staff, who brought out a gas tank but did not use it.

Blom also received treatment on the pitch and her head was bandaged up before she was allowed to continue playing.