New England Zoo Pays Off Super Bowl Bet By Naming Baby Goat After Nick Foles

In sports, it's all about who's the GOAT (greatest of all time).

When it comes to the NFL, the Patriots' Tom Brady has been consistently considered under that moniker.

But the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston finally made good on a Super Bowl Bet to determine who's the real GOAT.

The Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII but prior to the big contest on the gridiron, the zoo issued a challenge to the Philadelphia zoo: Naming rights to the losing team's next born baby goat were at stake.

Making good on the bet, the Boston zoo introduced a two-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat named after the Eagles Super Bowl MVP quarterback.

We don’t kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets … so today, we make good on our wager with @phillyzoo & introduce you to Foles, the 2-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat at #FPZoo!



The new kid is named after @Eagles quarterback, #NickFoles. Bet refresher: https://t.co/WBnxvRSgUL pic.twitter.com/LC3cfFG6zM



— Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) May 8, 2018

And the goat is adorable.

Nick Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

While Brady's status is certainly not going anywhere, it's safe to say there's a new goat in town.