England vs USA lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news and injury latest for World Cup 2022 today

England have named an unchanged starting XI for tonight’s World Cup showdown with the USA, with Harry Kane fit to start after an injury scare.

The Three Lions captain had a scan on his ankle on Wednesday morning, after a heavy challenge early in the second half of the 6-2 win over Iran. Kane played on before being taken off 25 minutes later for Callum Wilson.

Gareth Southgate downplayed the incident and in his press conference on Thursday made it clear that Kane would start in England’s second group-stage match.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ENGLAND VS USA LIVE!

“Harry is good,” the Three Lions boss said. “It would be a brave decision to leave him out of the starting line-up.”

Elsewhere, Southgate has decided not to reintroduce Kyle Walker to his starting XI after the right-back overcame a groin injury.

England have kept faith with the 4-3-3 deployed against Iran, meaning it is an unchanged side that faces the USA.

James Maddison does not feature once again, as he continued to miss training ahead of the game. Harry Maguire came off against Iran with illness, but the centre-back has confirmed he has recovered and is ready to play his part against the USA.

“I felt unwell during the second half but I’ve done all the tests and appropriate action and felt well since,” Maguire said. “I feel well and ready to go.”

England Training Session for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar | 23rd November 2022

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

(Getty Images)

(PA)

For the United States, both Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah were forced off against Wales.

But it is a case of as you were for Gregg Berhalter, much like his counterpart Southgate. Giovanni Reyna may have something to say about that after failing to get off the bench on Monday.

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

USA XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams; Musah, Weah, Wright; Pulisic.