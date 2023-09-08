England XI vs Ukraine: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Euro 2024 qualifier

Gareth Southgate has selection calls across his England side for Saturday's European Championship qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw.

In the absence of Luke Shaw and John Stones, both missing through injury, Southgate will have to make changes to his usual back four, with Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori - who all came through Chelsea's academy - competing with Brighton's Lewis Dunk for a spot next to Harry Maguire at centre-back.

Colwill could be thrown straight in on his first official call-up, though Guehi is more experienced at international level. Ben Chilwell is expected to come in at left-back for his first start since the 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley in March's reverse fixture.

Jordan Henderson's long-term future for the national team has been cast into some doubt by his move to Saudi Arabia, with Southgate saying he will have to assess the midfielder over the course of the campaign, but he remains the likeliest candidate to make up the midfield three, particularly with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mason Mount missing from the squad through injury.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka have both of the three sport up front on lockdown, leaving Marcus Rashford competing with Phil Foden, James Maddison and Eberechi Eze for a spot on the left-wing.

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Time and date: 5pm BST, Saturday, September 9, 2023

Venue: WrocÅ‚aw Stadium