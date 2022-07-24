England XI vs Sweden: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final

(ES Composite)

Sarina Wiegman’s loyalty to her England starting XI will be tested as she selects her line-up to face Sweden in the Women’s Euro 2022 semi-finals.

Record goalscorer Ellen White’s tough night in front of goal against Spain has led to calls for Alessia Russo to step up from the bench.

The Manchester United striker has made only one start for the Lionesses having appeared ten times as a substitute for her country - and has stated her happiness to continue the role of super-sub.

“Whenever I am given a chance I will take it, whether it’s as a starter or on the bench,” Russo told Standard Sport.

“I am just delighted to be here and keep performing for the team, and grinding out results at a major tournament. We have some unbelievable talent in the dressing room, it’s just important to help as much as I can.”

Wiegman is yet to make a change to her starting line-up throughout the tournament but Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly have impressed off the bench this tournament and are also pushing for starts.

At left-back, Alex Greenwood perhaps holds the best hope of breaking Wiegman’s commitment to her XI after impressing when replacing Rachel Daly against Spain.

Predicted England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White.