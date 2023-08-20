England XI vs Spain: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Women’s World Cup final today

England are unlikely to make any changes to their starting line-up for today’s Women’s World Cup final with Spain.

Sarina Wiegman has a fully fit squad to choose from after Lauren James finished her two-game ban.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE!

James was sent off in England’s last-16 win over Nigeria when she stamped on forward Michelle Alozie.

Ella Toone has taken her place since then and the midfielder scored in Wednesday’s semi-final win over Australia.

Wiegman has confirmed James is ready to play, but Toone is expected to keep her place in the team.

“I said after that game, it was just a moment and of course she regretted that moment straight away and she apologised, she’s punished for that and we know it should not be part of football,” said Wiegman, when asked about James.

“Sometimes when you’re not that experienced at this level, some fatigue gets in the game and you have a split second where you lose your emotions and that happens.

“It’s a mistake, a hard-learning lesson but she’s ready to play again.”

Predicted England XI (3-4-1-2): Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp.