England XI vs Slovenia: Confirmed Euro 2024 team news, predicted lineup and injuries today

England will avoid the temptation of making multiple changes to their team for tonight’s Euro 2024 game against Slovenia.

The manager's experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield has not convinced, so Conor Gallagher, who has replaced the Liverpool man from the bench in both Euros games, is set to be the only fresh face in the starting XI.

Anthony Gordon, the only natural left-winger in the squad, will have to settle for a potential role off the bench despite criticism that England lacked balance and width from the left against Denmark.

Kieran Trippier, who has deputised at left-back, is thought to be carrying a calf injury but trained on Monday so should be fit.

Luke Shaw, the only recognised left-back in the squad, has returned to training but has not played since February, meaning he will not feature.

There have been questions about Harry Kane's fitness but he will continue in the line-up this evening.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Gallagher, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Injuries: Shaw

Time and date: 8pm BST on Tuesday 25 June, 2024

Venue: Cologne Stadium, Cologne

TV channel and live stream: