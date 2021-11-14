England XI vs San Marino: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for World Cup qualifier

(ES Composite)

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Conor Coady will start but won’t captain the side, suggesting Harry Kane could make a surprise start against San Marino.

Kane bagged a hat-trick in the 5-0 rout of Albania on Friday to move within nine goals of Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record and the Tottenham striker would relish the opportunity to fill his boots against European football’s whipping boys.

England need a point to be sure of qualification for Qatar 2022 (and even in the event of a stunning defeat, they would be unlikely to miss out) and Southgate is expected to ring the changes elsewhere.

Aaron Ramsdale could be rewarded for his fine Arsenal form with a first cap, although faces competition from Sam Johnstone, who has previously been No2 goalkeeper this autumn.

Southgate is expected to revert to a back four, with Coady set to joined in defence by full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Chilwell, with the Chelsea man set to keep his place because there are no other left-backs in the squad.

Tyrone Mings is expected to start at centre-half, although Harry Maguire is another option to captain the side if Kane doesn’t play.

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has been called up to the squad for the first time but is unlikely to go straight into the XI, meaning Kalvin Phillips could keep his place alongside Jude Bellingham.

Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe can expect to line-up together, while Tammy Abraham should be rewarded with a start, even if Kane plays.

Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw will not travel to San Marino.

England possible XI: Ramsdale; Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Mings, Chilwell; Bellingham, Phillips, Smith Rowe; Saka, Kane, Abraham.

Monday 7.45pm GMT, ITV

Venue: Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle

Referee: Rade Obrenovic (SVN)

